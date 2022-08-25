Read full article on original website
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
CNBC
Your Monday set-up: What to do following today's sell-off
The traders on what to expect from the markets Monday. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
European markets open lower after Powell's interest rate warning
European markets opened lower on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled higher interest rates would likely persist in a bid to tame soaring inflation. Germany's DAX index fell over 1% shortly after the opening bell, France's CAC 40 index also dipped around 1%, while Italy's FTSE MIB fell around 0.9%.
CNBC
Call to Action: Stretching into Lululemon ahead of earnings
Laying out the trade on LULU. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe
Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
The Final Call: KRE & IYR
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
The power of Powell's speech was enough to break the spell on the markets, says WSJ's Greg Ip
Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at the Wall Street Journal, joins the 'CNBC Special: The Fed Factor' to discuss Powell's statement at Jackson Hole this morning. With CNBC's Steve Liesman.
CNBC
Final Trades: BABA, ARKK & SLB
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Momentum Advisors' Allan Boomer
Watch now VIDEO06:21 Watch CNBC's full interview with UBS's Art Cashin 3 hours ago watch now VIDEO07:12 Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector 6 hours ago watch now VIDEO02:16 Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy.
CNBC
Jim Cramer: I will not abandon tech stocks because the end of their downturn is near
In the old days, we would go this low in tech and it would trigger a giant rally. Maybe the catalyst was a takeover. Maybe it was the recognition that these stocks had all become too cheap. Or we would hear that some gigantic technology fund had blown up, the selling was over, and now it was time to swoop in and buy.
CNBC
Japan's Nikkei leads losses as Asia markets drop after Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Monday following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. He warned that rising interest rates will cause "some pain" to the U.S. economy, saying higher interest rates likely will persist "for some time." The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 2.66%...
CNBC
The Top 5 Insider Buys This Week
Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector. Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy. Watch Thursday's full episode of Mad Money with Jim Cramer — August 25, 2022. watch now. Watch Thursday's full episode of Fast Money — August...
CNBC
Powell's 'hawkish' Jackson Hole speech hammers the markets
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole hits the markets and the traders explain why. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
Delisting risk for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks nearly halves after regulators reach audit agreement, Goldman says
The China Securities Regulatory Commission and U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board announced Friday that both sides signed an agreement for cooperation on inspecting the audit work papers of U.S.- listed Chinese companies. The Goldman Sachs analysts said Monday their model "suggests that the market may be pricing in around...
CNBC
Majority of the pain is gone in terms of what the Fed's going to do, says Momentum's Boomer
Allan Boomer, Momentum Advisors, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss Fed Chair Jay Powell's 'hawkish' speech this morning at Jackson Hole. Where do the markets go next?
CNBC
U.S. Treasury yields rise after Fed Chair Powell signals further interest rate hikes
U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose over 7 basis points to 3.114%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained roughly 5 basis points to 3.253%. The yield on...
CNBC
The drivers of accelerating inflation essentially evaporated, says Fundstrat's Tom Lee
Fundstrat's Tom Lee offers his take on Fed Chair Powell's 'hawkish' speech this morning. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Friday — Fed's Powell at Jackson Hole, Moderna sues Pfizer over vax
Jackson Hole 24/7: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the central bank confab at 10 a.m. ET. Wall Street pacing for a weekly loss, but up premarket. The 10-year Treasury yield just won't quit, remains above 3%. The Fed's favorite inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July. Covid vax...
CNBC
Fed's preferred inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July
The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts.
CNBC
Booking a trip? A study compared rates on Expedia versus booking directly with a hotel
Travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip compared rates for 950 hotels in 19 global cities to examine which platforms with the lowest hotel prices. CNBC's Monica Pitrelli reports.
