CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets open lower after Powell's interest rate warning

European markets opened lower on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled higher interest rates would likely persist in a bid to tame soaring inflation. Germany's DAX index fell over 1% shortly after the opening bell, France's CAC 40 index also dipped around 1%, while Italy's FTSE MIB fell around 0.9%.
BUSINESS
CNBC

The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe

Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
ECONOMY
CNBC

The Final Call: KRE & IYR

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
MARKETS
CNBC

Final Trades: BABA, ARKK & SLB

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
STOCKS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Momentum Advisors' Allan Boomer

Watch now VIDEO06:21 Watch CNBC's full interview with UBS's Art Cashin 3 hours ago watch now VIDEO07:12 Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector 6 hours ago watch now VIDEO02:16 Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy.
MARKETS
CNBC

The Top 5 Insider Buys This Week

Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector. Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy. Watch Thursday's full episode of Mad Money with Jim Cramer — August 25, 2022. watch now. Watch Thursday's full episode of Fast Money — August...
STOCKS
CNBC

Powell's 'hawkish' Jackson Hole speech hammers the markets

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole hits the markets and the traders explain why. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
MARKETS
CNBC

Fed's preferred inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July

The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts.
