Saint Louis, MO

The Rizz Show launches fundraiser to support Jeff Burton’s family

By Liz Dowell
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The Rizzuto Show announced a fundraiser in memory and honor of the show’s friend and colleague, Jeff Burton.

A longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, Burton died Aug. 15 at the age of 55, nearly 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In memory of Burton, Rizzuto, Patrico, Moon, and King Scott have announced The Rizzuto Show “Touch Every Seat” punishment fundraiser on 1057.thepoint.com .

The goal is to raise $70,000 for Jeff Burton’s family. If fans can raise the money by Sept. 15, the four guys will touch all 18,000 seats inside the Enterprise Center.

There are three ways you can donate to support Burton’s family between now and Sept. 14.

