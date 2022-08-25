ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Centre Daily

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend

HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

SNAP, EBT card system outage strikes Pennsylvania

A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs – and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to access their Supplemental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Takes Action To Protect Used Car Buyers

On top of soaring used car prices, some consumers must also be concerned about the dealerships selling them their used vehicles. On August 26, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against two Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia. Great Auto Deals, Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Young Pennsylvania archaeologist discovers prehistoric shark tooth during vacation

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A young Pennsylvania archaeologist is being hailed for the find of a lifetime. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation with his family. Riley Glacely, of Lebanon County, found a prehistoric shark tooth during his trip to a dig site in South Carolina.The tooth is nearly 5 inches. It's a giant tooth that belonged to a pretty large and very, very old shark.The tooth is identified by the matching cups on each side. It's likely worth a couple thousand dollars. But Riley says he can't wait to dig around more to see what else is out there to find.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Seven Townships Affected by Week’s Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Crews working next week on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be involved in highway resurfacing operations that could affect drivers in portions of Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, Upper Hanover, Salford, Marlborough, Lower Salford, and Towamencin townships, the department reported Friday (Aug. 26, 2022).
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Daily Voice

PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
