The Swindell Bridge in Pittsburgh's North Side is reopening to all traffic after a two-month closure. The city says the bridge will officially reopen Thursday afternoon. The bridge was closed on July 1 after city officials were notified that debris was falling from the underside of the structure. Prior to the bridge's closing, the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure had contractors working in the area to address maintenance repairs on the bridge.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO