Pittsburgh's three "Sister Bridges" to get $6 million color LED light enhancement
PITTSBURGH — The nearly-century old "Three Sisters" bridges of Pittsburgh, linking Downtown and the North Shore, are going to get a new, enhanced look. "This is a really, really exciting project that we're excited to do," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in making the announcement Wednesday. See how...
Pittsburgh City Council acts to address short-term funding for homeless population
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council is acting with a sense of urgency to expand shelter capacity for the homeless population. On Wednesday, council members agreed to reallocate money and modify criteria to nonprofit groups that can use the money right away. "Literally, the money that is sitting there now,...
How driver's license scanners could serve as a security tool for South Side bars and restaurants
PITTSBURGH — A conversation is continuing among South Side bars and restaurants about whether they should take up a joint effort of scanning customer drivers' licenses to track problem customers. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with someone who heads security at one South Side bar that's already using that...
City of Pittsburgh holds resource fair for International Overdose Awareness Day
PITTSBURGH — Wednesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day. More than 20 providers came together outside of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh to provide resources and guidance for those battling addiction. Watch the report from downtown Pittsburgh in the video above. During the resource fair, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey...
Allegheny County Jail staffing audit announced; medical demands made before oversight meeting
PITTSBURGH — An audit of staffing at the Allegheny County Jail was announced by the controller's office Thursday, ahead of a jail oversight board meeting where medical conditions were a heated debate. Watch the report from downtown Pittsburgh: Click the video player above. Faith and community leaders gathered outside...
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
Violence reduction seen on South Side along with dwindling visitors
PITTSBURGH — Residents and business owners urgently called for gun violence and other crime to come to a halt along Carson Street, and it seems their wish was granted, but so too at the cost of losing foot traffic. Mired in violent crime, misdemeanors and loitering during weekends, law...
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
Vehicle goes 50 feet over hillside at Green Oaks Country Club
A rescue mission was underway at a golf course in Verona Thursday after a vehicle went over a hillside. This happened Thursday morning at the Green Oaks Country Club along 3rd Street. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned a utility vehicle was nearly 50 feet down into the woods. The...
US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania
Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
Man drives to East Pittsburgh Sunoco for help after being shot
State police have released new information about an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh. The victim told police four people surrounded his car on Western Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and opened fire on him. He then drove to a Sunoco on Lincoln Highway and sought help from the gas...
Plum Borough School District in 'severe need' of bus drivers
PLUM, Pa. — The Plum Borough School District says it is in "severe need" of bus drivers, days after students have returned back to school. Watch the report from Plum in the video player above. "Our ability to ensure fully functioning day-to-day operations, field trips, and transportation services to...
Police ask public for help in locating missing juvenile from Westmoreland County
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police in New Kensington are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile who they are describing as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Patience Johnson is believed to be in the Pittsburgh area. Police said she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs...
Swindell Bridge reopening after two-month closure
The Swindell Bridge in Pittsburgh's North Side is reopening to all traffic after a two-month closure. The city says the bridge will officially reopen Thursday afternoon. The bridge was closed on July 1 after city officials were notified that debris was falling from the underside of the structure. Prior to the bridge's closing, the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure had contractors working in the area to address maintenance repairs on the bridge.
Longtime Greensburg barber retires after six decades
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The styles have changed in the six decades since Edward DiOrio began cutting hair, but the Greensburg-based barber never lost his touch. DiOrio officially retired Wednesday after more than six decades of serving the Greensburg community. The 85-year-old was surrounded by friends and family as county commissioners presented him with a proclamation, thanking him for his time in the city.
Two people hurt in White Oak crash
WHITE OAK, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in White Oak on Friday morning. The crash happened a little after 1 a.m. on Long Run Road near the Speedway Gas Station. A vehicle hit a utility pole. The conditions of the two people...
29-year-old man shot and killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive. Police found a man shot inside an apartment there. He was pronounced dead...
Police looking for prisoner who walked away from jail work crew in Beaver County
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who walked away from a jail work crew that was mowing grass at a cemetery near Rochester Township in Beaver County. A criminal complaint says Brian Lee Colbert, 21, walked away from that crew...
Pittsburgh Public Safety preparing for Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police plan to beef up patrols and work with other law enforcement agencies to keep University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University football fans safe during the "Backyard Brawl." Police said about 70,000 fans plan to pack Acrisure Stadium for the game Thursday night. Pitt officials...
