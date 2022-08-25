ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

City of Pittsburgh holds resource fair for International Overdose Awareness Day

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day. More than 20 providers came together outside of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh to provide resources and guidance for those battling addiction. Watch the report from downtown Pittsburgh in the video above. During the resource fair, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets

PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes 50 feet over hillside at Green Oaks Country Club

A rescue mission was underway at a golf course in Verona Thursday after a vehicle went over a hillside. This happened Thursday morning at the Green Oaks Country Club along 3rd Street. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned a utility vehicle was nearly 50 feet down into the woods. The...
VERONA, PA
wtae.com

US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania

Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Man drives to East Pittsburgh Sunoco for help after being shot

State police have released new information about an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh. The victim told police four people surrounded his car on Western Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and opened fire on him. He then drove to a Sunoco on Lincoln Highway and sought help from the gas...
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Plum Borough School District in 'severe need' of bus drivers

PLUM, Pa. — The Plum Borough School District says it is in "severe need" of bus drivers, days after students have returned back to school. Watch the report from Plum in the video player above. "Our ability to ensure fully functioning day-to-day operations, field trips, and transportation services to...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Swindell Bridge reopening after two-month closure

The Swindell Bridge in Pittsburgh's North Side is reopening to all traffic after a two-month closure. The city says the bridge will officially reopen Thursday afternoon. The bridge was closed on July 1 after city officials were notified that debris was falling from the underside of the structure. Prior to the bridge's closing, the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure had contractors working in the area to address maintenance repairs on the bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Longtime Greensburg barber retires after six decades

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The styles have changed in the six decades since Edward DiOrio began cutting hair, but the Greensburg-based barber never lost his touch. DiOrio officially retired Wednesday after more than six decades of serving the Greensburg community. The 85-year-old was surrounded by friends and family as county commissioners presented him with a proclamation, thanking him for his time in the city.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Two people hurt in White Oak crash

WHITE OAK, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in White Oak on Friday morning. The crash happened a little after 1 a.m. on Long Run Road near the Speedway Gas Station. A vehicle hit a utility pole. The conditions of the two people...
WHITE OAK, PA
wtae.com

29-year-old man shot and killed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive. Police found a man shot inside an apartment there. He was pronounced dead...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Public Safety preparing for Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police plan to beef up patrols and work with other law enforcement agencies to keep University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University football fans safe during the "Backyard Brawl." Police said about 70,000 fans plan to pack Acrisure Stadium for the game Thursday night. Pitt officials...
PITTSBURGH, PA

