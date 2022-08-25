PITTSBURGH — After a hot Sunday, it will be even hotter for our Monday as highs climb into the upper 80s with feels like temperatures into the lower 90s. A shower or storm will be possible after dinner with an approaching cold front, but better rain chances hold off until Tuesday morning. Rain showers will be with us on Tuesday, with the best coverage between about 10am and 4pm. Rain will then taper off in the evening as skies slowly clear. We clear out on Wednesday with a nice fall preview for the rest of the work week before a warm but dry Labor Day Weekend.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO