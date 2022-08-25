Read full article on original website
wtae.com
International Overdose Awareness Day observed at Pittsburgh prayer service
PITTSBURGH — A prayer service remembering those who died from overdoses was held Friday in downtown Pittsburgh, ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day. Watch the report in the video above. The Coalition for Leadership, Education and Advocacy for Recovery (CLEAR) held the service at Trinity Cathedral. It included testimony...
wtae.com
'Scenes from a Single Mom' authors aim to empower women to publish their stories
PITTSBURGH — Women from the Pittsburgh area, who write about their lived experiences as single mothers, are becoming published authors, through a project called 'Scenes from a Single Mom'. The project is made possible by the nonprofit organization “When She Thrives,” founded by COE, Tiffany Huff-Strothers. “We...
wtae.com
Do you recognize him? Ohio officials hope this clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (Video above: WFMJ, CNN) — Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have releasedimages of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man's partial skeletal remains were discovered on Sept. 10, 1987, near...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh iguana up for America's Favorite Pet
Meet Blue. He's a 10-year-old green iguana. Pittsburgh Animal Control officers found him in Westinghouse Park in 2016. He was then adopted from Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. Now Blue, and his owner Lorren, help with STEM programming at the Carnegie Science Center. The two also participate in community events...
wtae.com
Gateway beats Mt. Lebanon
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Gateway defeated Mt. Lebanon 21-6 in Operation Football's Game of the Week on Friday night. Watch game highlights in the video above.
wtae.com
Multiple businesses broken into in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after multiple businesses in Shadyside were broken damaged or burglarized. Watch the report from Shadyside in the video player above. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist saw broken glass at five businesses along Aiken, Copeland and Walnut streets. We obtained surveillance footage from early...
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
wtae.com
The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela
The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
wtae.com
Driver: Crews painting lines on parkway, painted her truck
PITTSBURGH — Lela Checco said she was driving on the Parkway East near Edgewood when a truck with an arrow pointed her into the next lane. When she got over, Checco said, she realized she was driving next to a PennDOT crew painting lines. "I'm upset. I just kind...
wtae.com
Man in custody after chase and crash in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police arrested a man after he led them on a car chase from Monroeville to Wilkinsburg Friday night. Watch the breaking news report in the video player above. Allegheny County Police said Jack Sherwood, 48, led Monroeville officers on a car chase after they tried to...
wtae.com
Feels like lower 90s Monday
PITTSBURGH — After a hot Sunday, it will be even hotter for our Monday as highs climb into the upper 80s with feels like temperatures into the lower 90s. A shower or storm will be possible after dinner with an approaching cold front, but better rain chances hold off until Tuesday morning. Rain showers will be with us on Tuesday, with the best coverage between about 10am and 4pm. Rain will then taper off in the evening as skies slowly clear. We clear out on Wednesday with a nice fall preview for the rest of the work week before a warm but dry Labor Day Weekend.
wtae.com
State police searching for suspect who broke into Armstrong County home
State police in Armstrong County are looking for a man after a scary situation for a mother and child in Kiski Township. Police say a woman was at home when an unknown man walked into her house and into her bedroom. It happened Thursday at a home on Pine Circle Drive in Kiski Township.
wtae.com
Man shot and killed in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in North Versailles late Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 400 block of Porter Street near Milligan Avenue in North Versailles by Kings and Queens hair styling salon. Police and paramedics converged when someone called...
wtae.com
Man dies after crashing car into jersey barrier on North Side
PITTSBURGH — A man died after crashing his car into a jersey barrier on the North Side on Saturday night, police said. Crews responded around 9 p.m. to Ridge and Allegheny Avenues. Police said the man suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Medical examiners identified him...
wtae.com
18-year-old arrested on assault charge after man is attacked on his own property
A man is under arrest for allegedly attacking a Pittsburgh man and yelling homophobic slurs at the victim and his partner. This happened last Thursday on Brighton Road in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood. The suspect is 18-year-old Jermaine Wallace. Seth McClearey says two men who he'd never seen before...
