Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

International Overdose Awareness Day observed at Pittsburgh prayer service

PITTSBURGH — A prayer service remembering those who died from overdoses was held Friday in downtown Pittsburgh, ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day. Watch the report in the video above. The Coalition for Leadership, Education and Advocacy for Recovery (CLEAR) held the service at Trinity Cathedral. It included testimony...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh iguana up for America's Favorite Pet

Meet Blue. He's a 10-year-old green iguana. Pittsburgh Animal Control officers found him in Westinghouse Park in 2016. He was then adopted from Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. Now Blue, and his owner Lorren, help with STEM programming at the Carnegie Science Center. The two also participate in community events...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Gateway beats Mt. Lebanon

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Gateway defeated Mt. Lebanon 21-6 in Operation Football's Game of the Week on Friday night. Watch game highlights in the video above.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Multiple businesses broken into in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after multiple businesses in Shadyside were broken damaged or burglarized. Watch the report from Shadyside in the video player above. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist saw broken glass at five businesses along Aiken, Copeland and Walnut streets. We obtained surveillance footage from early...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela

The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
MONONGAHELA, PA
#Graduate Students#K12#College#Linus Covid#General Health#University
wtae.com

Driver: Crews painting lines on parkway, painted her truck

PITTSBURGH — Lela Checco said she was driving on the Parkway East near Edgewood when a truck with an arrow pointed her into the next lane. When she got over, Checco said, she realized she was driving next to a PennDOT crew painting lines. "I'm upset. I just kind...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man in custody after chase and crash in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police arrested a man after he led them on a car chase from Monroeville to Wilkinsburg Friday night. Watch the breaking news report in the video player above. Allegheny County Police said Jack Sherwood, 48, led Monroeville officers on a car chase after they tried to...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Feels like lower 90s Monday

PITTSBURGH — After a hot Sunday, it will be even hotter for our Monday as highs climb into the upper 80s with feels like temperatures into the lower 90s. A shower or storm will be possible after dinner with an approaching cold front, but better rain chances hold off until Tuesday morning. Rain showers will be with us on Tuesday, with the best coverage between about 10am and 4pm. Rain will then taper off in the evening as skies slowly clear. We clear out on Wednesday with a nice fall preview for the rest of the work week before a warm but dry Labor Day Weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot and killed in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in North Versailles late Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 400 block of Porter Street near Milligan Avenue in North Versailles by Kings and Queens hair styling salon. Police and paramedics converged when someone called...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
wtae.com

Man dies after crashing car into jersey barrier on North Side

PITTSBURGH — A man died after crashing his car into a jersey barrier on the North Side on Saturday night, police said. Crews responded around 9 p.m. to Ridge and Allegheny Avenues. Police said the man suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Medical examiners identified him...
PITTSBURGH, PA

