Chester County, PA

Local Nonprofits Partner with Legislators to Discuss Housing in Chester County

From left, Representative Dan Williams, Senator Katie Muth, Commissioner Josh Maxwell, Mayor Peter Urscheler of Phoenixville, and Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste of West Chester. Numerous local nonprofits, including Home of the Sparrow and Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, in partnership with Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, hosted a legislative gathering this week at the West Chester University Graduate Center. The goal of the gathering was to share voices heard during recently held housing focus groups, and to explore ways legislators and community groups can work together to ensure affordable and accessible housing is available to all residents of Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
August 2022 Manufacturing Activity Grinds Forward Locally for First Time in Three Months

Manufacturing in the Phila. area showed slight improvement for Aug. 2022, but more recovery work remains. The Phila.-area manufacturing industry topped its projections for Aug., expanding for the first time in three months. But there’s still a long way to go for this line of business to get fully churning again. Reade Pickert cranked out a regional update for Bloomberg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA Careers — All-Fill

Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. VFFS Design Engineer. This position...
JOBS
VISTA Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. The following PIT careers are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology:
MEDIA, PA
Historic Chester County Records Dating Back to 1681 to be Digitized

In less than two years, most historic Chester County documents will be available online. Thanks to improved scanning equipment, Chester County’s Archives & Records Services has accelerated the process of scanning and digitizing documents dating back to 1681. The goal: To make the collection publicly available on the county’s website so that people can easily acquire historic information.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool

Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County. In...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
