West Chester IT Business Partners With Construction Companies
The construction industry is hard enough work without having to manage a web presence on top of it. Having to take care of day to day tasks on top of manual labor for clients makes it easy to put digital marketing on the back burner. That’s why local construction companies...
Even After Closing 2 Chesco Hospitals to Ensure Financial Stabilization, Tower Health’s Reserves Remain Low
Brandywine Hospital when it was closed in January.Image via Steven Falk, Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite closing Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals in Chester County in a bid to ensure financial stabilization within the company, Tower Health’s troubles remain significant, writes Harold Brubaker for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Local Nonprofits Partner with Legislators to Discuss Housing in Chester County
From left, Representative Dan Williams, Senator Katie Muth, Commissioner Josh Maxwell, Mayor Peter Urscheler of Phoenixville, and Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste of West Chester. Numerous local nonprofits, including Home of the Sparrow and Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, in partnership with Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, hosted a legislative gathering this week at the West Chester University Graduate Center. The goal of the gathering was to share voices heard during recently held housing focus groups, and to explore ways legislators and community groups can work together to ensure affordable and accessible housing is available to all residents of Chester County.
August 2022 Manufacturing Activity Grinds Forward Locally for First Time in Three Months
Manufacturing in the Phila. area showed slight improvement for Aug. 2022, but more recovery work remains. The Phila.-area manufacturing industry topped its projections for Aug., expanding for the first time in three months. But there’s still a long way to go for this line of business to get fully churning again. Reade Pickert cranked out a regional update for Bloomberg.
Nationally Recognized Wealth Management Group Moves to Historic Property in Chester Springs
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, one of the top financial advisory firms in the nation, has relocated its headquarters from Phoenixville to Chester Springs after purchasing the jaw-dropping property at 1208 Kimberton Road. CCWMG, which specializes in alternative investments and is licensed in more than 20 states, will now operate...
Chester County Home to Four of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 Best Public High Schools in Greater Philly
Chester County is home to four of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 Best Public High Schools in Greater Philadelphia — which includes southern New Jersey and northern Delaware — as well as one that ranks among the Top 50 nationwide, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Counties with Worst Commute Time in Pennsylvania
Chester County placed in the upper half among counties that have the worst commutes in Pennsylvania, according to a new report recently released by Stacker. Stacker compiled the list using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked based on the longest average commute time in 2020. Chester County...
VISTA Careers — All-Fill
Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. VFFS Design Engineer. This position...
Is Your Child Ready for a Cellphone? New Tool Aims to Help Parents Like West Chester Mom Determine That
A new program from the American Academy of Pediatrics and AT&T aims to help parents like West Chester’s Lezlie Cox determine if their children are ready for a cellphone, writes Stephanie Stahl for CBS Philadelphia. Cox has been uncertain about getting her 11-year-old son Bennett a phone. “I’m a...
VISTA Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. The following PIT careers are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology:
Historic Chester County Records Dating Back to 1681 to be Digitized
In less than two years, most historic Chester County documents will be available online. Thanks to improved scanning equipment, Chester County’s Archives & Records Services has accelerated the process of scanning and digitizing documents dating back to 1681. The goal: To make the collection publicly available on the county’s website so that people can easily acquire historic information.
Chester County Home to Four of the Region’s 28 ‘Impressive’ Wedding and Event Caterers
Thanks to its incredible food scene, Philadelphia is home to many top-notch wedding caterers, and four of the best are right here in Chester County, according to a new Philadelphia magazine list. J. Scott Catering in Malvern puts the emphasis on farm-to-table cooking and personalization. The company has a highly...
Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Practical Nursing Program Recognized as One of State’s Best
Practical Nursing Program class.Image via Chester County Intermediate Unit. Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Practical Nursing Program has been recognized by the Nursing Schools Almanac for the second consecutive year as one of the best in the state, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News.
Need Historic Location Ideas for Your Wedding? There’s Four in Chester County
If you’re searching for unique, historic location ideas to plan your wedding, Chester County is home to four of the most romantic sites to set your love in stone, write Walden Green and staff from Philadelphia Magazine. “Wedding season” is all year round, and if you want a memorable...
Hamsters as Classroom Pets Are a Thing of the Past with ‘Adopt a Cow’ Program Hosted by West Grove Farm
Caitlyn Degner, a dairy farmer who works at Walmoore Holsteins dairy farm in West Grove, decided to join the Adopt a Cow program as soon as she heard about it, writes Kaylee Fuller for ABC27. The program helps bring dairy farming to life in the classroom by allowing students and...
A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool
Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County. In...
Planning to Visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square? Here’s What You Need to Know
Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square is famous for the abundance of flora visitors can see and enjoy year-round, but this is far from the only thing that this popular attraction has to offer, writes Andre Lamar for Delaware Online. “There is nothing quite like Longwood,” said Patricia Evans, communications director...
West Chester University Alumna Met Love of Her Life Thanks to College Exchange Program
West Chester University alumna Pat Miller met the love of her life in 1974 during a college exchange program that took her to University of Hawaii, where Rob Miller was studying at the time, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer. As soon as they saw each other for...
Nearly Year After Hurricane Ida, Coatesville Still Waiting on Federal Disaster Funds
Coatesville Council President Linda Lavender-Norris.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News. Despite the devastation hurricane Ida caused last year, Coatesville is still waiting on the federal disaster funds it needs to replace its century-old stormwater infrastructure, but some residents are still hopeful, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Burgers in West Chester
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best burgers in West Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that await diners in the borough. Located in a charming building on East Market Street, Rams Head Bar & Grill serves American fare,...
