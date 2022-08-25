Read full article on original website
New elementary school planned in Northampton Area as district weighs fate of 2 buildings
The Northampton Area School District is planning to build a 113,238-square-foot elementary school and 36,172-square-foot administration center. Estimated at $70.4 million, the new buildings will occupy what is now farmland at Nor-Bath Boulevard (Route 329) and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township. Planning for the new facilities involves potentially closing...
Chrin deserves praise for ambitious plan that saved historic Palmer farmhouse | Turkeys & Trophies
There’s a problem with teacher morale at Bangor Area School District and it doesn’t seem as if Superintendent William Haws wants the school board to get involved. Haws in January rebuffed a suggestion from a school board director that the district conduct a staff-wide survey to gauge employee satisfaction. He noted at the time that staff management is under his administration’s purview. The teachers union then went ahead and conducted its own survey showing 45% of respondents indicated they want to leave the Bangor Area School District in the immediate future. This is a significant number, especially considering public school teachers in Pennsylvania generally have it made compared to their peers in many other states where the unions hold less sway. We don’t doubt the accuracy of the number, but it would have been preferable coming from the school board, which is less interested than the union in demonstrating a case for contract concessions and more interested in the overall state of the district. We don’t know why Haws was remiss to get the school board involved back in January; he didn’t respond to our inquiry ahead of a story about the survey. His point that the staff falls under his purview is well taken. Good management requires a clear chain of command with no ambiguity about where the buck stops. But this isn’t a corporation; it’s a taxpayer-funded entity and the folks who pay those taxes get to elect who represents them on the school board. It’s time for those representatives to step in and work with Haws to improve staff morale. Unhappy teachers aren’t going to deliver as well as happy ones when it comes to educating our children.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA station in Montgomery County named to National Register of Historic Places
A local SEPTA station is now recognized as part of a National Park Service index. Lansdale Station in Montgomery County was one of just nine properties chosen to be added to the National Register of Historic Places. The register is National Park Service's official list of historic places worthy of...
Easton is grateful for $41M that got it through COVID and launched new projects
Getting through the COVID-19 pandemic was rough, but it could have been a lot rougher without federal aid, Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said. He took a moment Thursday to thank U.S. Rep. Susan Wild for her help securing aid not only to get through the pandemic but to put the city on track to come out better than it was before the pandemic started.
The day NCC became a Lehigh Valley fixture: ‘Permanent’ campus opened 50 years ago this month
NCC used to be NCACC. And for its first six years, its campus was considered temporary. That changed 50 years ago, in August 1972, with the opening of its permanent campus in Bethlehem Township.
College Hill residents who fought for historic building preservation deserve praise | Letter
Congratulations are in order as Lafayette College completes the adaptive reuse of two important historic Easton buildings. But it is not necessarily the college that should be thanked. A building designed by noted Easton architect William Michler once stood on Clinton Terrace; it was moved by the college to McCartney...
sanatogapost.com
Seven Townships Affected by Week’s Resurfacing
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Crews working next week on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be involved in highway resurfacing operations that could affect drivers in portions of Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, Upper Hanover, Salford, Marlborough, Lower Salford, and Towamencin townships, the department reported Friday (Aug. 26, 2022).
sauconsource.com
LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley
If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautiful Mid-Century Converted Barn in New Hope
A mid-century, converted barn in a coveted and quiet part of New Hope has recently gone up for sale. Situated on seven acres of natural, private Bucks County forest land, this house features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. . . 3,000 square feet of living space...
Sale of Ship Inn in Exton Goes Through, Microbrewery to Replace Popular Restaurant
The building in Exton that currently houses the historic restaurant Ship Inn has sold for $2.25 million and will become home to VK Brewing Co. & Eatery, a new microbrewery, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 14,000-square-foot building along with liquor license and equipment was acquired by...
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
Hotel Bethlehem tops charts again as #1 historic hotel in the nation
If you were making a list of things that get better with age the historic Hotel Bethlehem would have to be included. That’s a bonafide and objective fact. The Lehigh Valley landmark won the No. 1 spot in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award for the second consecutive year, it announced Friday.
thevalleyledger.com
PPL Corporation and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley Announce Be a Housing Hero Campaign
Photo courtesy of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. The initiative, funded by the PPL Foundation, seeks to raise awareness and funds to support housing insecurity prevention and intervention. Allentown, PA, August 25, 2022 – Today, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley (UWGLV) and PPL Corporation (PPL), along...
Times News
Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access
Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
WFMZ-TV Online
Surrounding fire departments called to assist at scene of Lower Saucon Twp. fire
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - First responders were called to a house fire in Northampton County. It happened Friday just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Twp. Officials say surrounding fire departments were called in to assist. As of 9:30 p.m. there...
Quality Education in Newtown: One Institution Makes List of 25 Best Pa. Private High Schools
Bucks County is home to one of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on:. Student and academic data from the U.S. Department of Education. Test scores.
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC advances comments on proposed Northampton school
The Northampton Area School District's proposed elementary school does not present a safety hazard, an engineer for the district told the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The site of a playground at the school that may be built at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township is an issue with the LVPC.
Allentown woman dies after bicycle accident
An Allentown woman died Sunday morning at Cedar Crest after sustaining a cervical spine injury in a bicycle accident early this month. Dr. Lorraine Dickey was the former medical director of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her death was ruled an accident, according to a report by Lehigh Valley coroner Daniel Buglio.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
WFMZ-TV Online
Collision center owner turned himself in after submitting nearly 300 false insurance claims
NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. -- A Bucks County collision center owner has been arrested for allegedly pocketing $426,000 from nearly 300 false auto insurance claims he submitted. The owner of Chalfont Collision Center, John Reis, is accused of submitting those fraudulent claims to four insurance companies over a period of several years.
