Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa Frost
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
msn.com
Inside the fight to save the eastern hemlock, Pennsylvania’s state tree
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The soaring evergreen trees in Cook Forest State Park form an oasis and escape for Pennsylvanians. The thousands of acres of eastern hemlocks here, about two hours northeast of Pittsburgh, are also getting a reprieve of their own. Two invasive insect species are attacking and...
Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash
A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.
WGAL
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
WGAL
Thomasville Commons trailer park without water
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
Blood found on roadway in Cumberland County being investigated: police
Police in Silver Spring Township are asking for the public’s help in investigating a large amount of blood, most likely human, discovered Saturday morning. According to police, a large amount of blood in the roadway and adjacent grass was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Saturday along Ashburg Drive, a suburban street located just west of Cumberland Valley High School.
Courthouse, former Salvation Army to be transformed into apartments and other housing development projects in central Pa.
Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on June 22, construction has started on 16 apartments at the former Salvation Army building in Harrisburg. Below are more than 10 projects...
Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District
The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New central Pa. winery moving into spot vacated by another
The space formerly housed by Cristiano Winery isn’t going to stay empty for long. Don and Joan Hopler, of Carlisle, are planning to open Totem Pole Ranch and Winery in that building by mid-September. The address is 207 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg.
abc27.com
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
Plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men occurred during a thunderstorm, NTSB report says
METZ, W.Va. — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown,...
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Used car prices; restaurant’s literal move; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 26, 2022. High: 90; Low: 69. Sunny, chance of storms today; hot and sunny this weekend. Hazing consequences: Middletown’s Area High School’s hazing policy specifies that the district may take immediate measures before permanent punishment is doled out. The high school football season has been canceled over videos showing hazing. The PIAA says student-athletes who transfer will have to to sit out 21 days.
17-year-old Pa. National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during physical training
A 17-year-old died Thursday after collapsing during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was training with her twin sister for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. She collapsed on Aug. 20 during a training exercise. Cahoon was transported by Fort Jackson Emergency Medical Services to a...
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
Early morning fire damages Lancaster County business
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Garden Spot Fire Rescue was called to battle a fire in East Earl Township just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The initially one-alarm fire started in the warehouse side of a business on the 100 block of Teddy Drive. The fire primarily burned along the...
msn.com
Portable toilet damaged on video by fireworks in Cumberland Co., suspects sought
Silver Spring Township Police are seeking the identity of three individuals who caused $1,000 in damages to a portable toilet at Paul Walters Park. Officials reported that the incident occurred on August 5 between 9:30PM and 11:45PM. Police say that the three suspects in the video are seen using fireworks...
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0