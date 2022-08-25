ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
WGAL

Thomasville Commons trailer park without water

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
wmmr.com

Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
Daily Voice

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
abc27.com

Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
PennLive.com

Used car prices; restaurant’s literal move; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 26, 2022. High: 90; Low: 69. Sunny, chance of storms today; hot and sunny this weekend. Hazing consequences: Middletown’s Area High School’s hazing policy specifies that the district may take immediate measures before permanent punishment is doled out. The high school football season has been canceled over videos showing hazing. The PIAA says student-athletes who transfer will have to to sit out 21 days.
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
msn.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
Harrisburg, PA
