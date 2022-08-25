Read full article on original website
Local Nonprofits Partner with Legislators to Discuss Housing in Chester County
From left, Representative Dan Williams, Senator Katie Muth, Commissioner Josh Maxwell, Mayor Peter Urscheler of Phoenixville, and Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste of West Chester. Numerous local nonprofits, including Home of the Sparrow and Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, in partnership with Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, hosted a legislative gathering this week at the West Chester University Graduate Center. The goal of the gathering was to share voices heard during recently held housing focus groups, and to explore ways legislators and community groups can work together to ensure affordable and accessible housing is available to all residents of Chester County.
Local CPA & Advisory Firm Ready to Meet Tomorrow’s Leaders at Regional Campus Visits This Fall
Local students are gearing up for their return to campus, and so is RKL. The fast-growing advisory firm, which has an office in Exton, will visit several universities throughout Greater Philadelphia this fall to connect with the problem-solvers and business advisors of the future.
Historic Chester County Records Dating Back to 1681 to be Digitized
In less than two years, most historic Chester County documents will be available online. Thanks to improved scanning equipment, Chester County’s Archives & Records Services has accelerated the process of scanning and digitizing documents dating back to 1681. The goal: To make the collection publicly available on the county’s website so that people can easily acquire historic information.
VISTA Escape: 11 Best Places to Go After You Visit Longwood Gardens
In last week’s VISTA Escape post we went through the must-have experiences to enjoy when you visit Longwood Gardens. And the week before that we laid out everything you need to know in advance to prepare for your visit. But since your visit to Longwood Gardens will probably take...
