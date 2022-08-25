From left, Representative Dan Williams, Senator Katie Muth, Commissioner Josh Maxwell, Mayor Peter Urscheler of Phoenixville, and Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste of West Chester. Numerous local nonprofits, including Home of the Sparrow and Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, in partnership with Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, hosted a legislative gathering this week at the West Chester University Graduate Center. The goal of the gathering was to share voices heard during recently held housing focus groups, and to explore ways legislators and community groups can work together to ensure affordable and accessible housing is available to all residents of Chester County.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO