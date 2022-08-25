ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Texas Panhandle’s Craft Beerfest Benefitting Hands On Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Imagine getting to sample some of the best in craft beers, enjoy food samples and live music all in one location. That’s what’s happening during the Texas Panhandle’s Craft Beerfest put on by Townsquare Media. It’s on August 27th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Amarillo Netplex located at 3723 SW 58th.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Timeout Sports Bar & Grill Features New Shareables/Craft Cocktail

AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo

Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

Construction project flirts with budget, faces delays

Amarillo voters approved an $89 million bond referendum in the May 4, 2019 election. Amarillo College has put the money to use in a variety of construction projects and initiatives across campuses. Amarillo College students have noticed the results of the ongoing construction across AC campuses, which progressed over the...
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Ears & Beers set for Sept. 17

The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host the 3rd Annual Ears & Beers Festival on Saturday, September 17th, from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at McDade Park in Dumas, Texas. In conjunction with the festival, the Moore County YMCA will hold their annual Texas Tumbleweed 100 Bike Ride, starting at 8:00 am, to help raise funds for their many programs.
DUMAS, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Icon Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have lived in Amarillo for a while, you’ll know the name Lilia Escajeda. If not, you’ve no doubt seen the work she has done across the High Plains. She is the guest this week on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. Click here...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

It's a boy! Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family. Davis Anthony Wille was born at 11:01 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz. and is 19.25 inches long. Davis' dad, Tyler, is the local sales manager at ABC 7. Davis and his mother, Dusty, are...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Fire – Buffalo Trail

An early morning fire near Buffalo Trail in Amarillo had firefighters responding. The blaze happened at 5:20 a.m. and when crews arrived they found flames coming from the house. AFD crews found the woman who owns the home and says she woke up to find her couch and curtains on...
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
LUBBOCK, TX
abc7amarillo.com

TXDOT adding traffic light on US 287 in Claude

CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is adding a traffic light at US 287 and SH 207 in Claude. There are currently flashing yell lights at the intersection. TxDOT crews will also install turn lanes on SH 207. The $2.1 million project starts Monday and should...
CLAUDE, TX

