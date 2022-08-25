Read full article on original website
KFDA
BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting annual Garden Walk this Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will be hosting its annual Garden Walk this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This is the fourth year that BSA has hosted the Garden Walk for people grieving the death of a loved one.
abc7amarillo.com
Tascosa Belles invited to perform in 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Tascosa Belles were invited to perform in the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The drill team will travel to New York City for the parade on Nov. 24. But they first have to raise money to get there. The next fundraising event is...
Myhighplains.com
Texas Panhandle’s Craft Beerfest Benefitting Hands On Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Imagine getting to sample some of the best in craft beers, enjoy food samples and live music all in one location. That’s what’s happening during the Texas Panhandle’s Craft Beerfest put on by Townsquare Media. It’s on August 27th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Amarillo Netplex located at 3723 SW 58th.
Fuller House? TV Icon Joining Beach Boys In Amarillo.
One thing Amarillo doesn't usually see a lot of is big-time concerts. Now, that's not to say it hasn't gotten a bit better in recent years. We're starting to see some bigger names make their way through the city. One of the biggest names to come into Amarillo is The...
Myhighplains.com
Timeout Sports Bar & Grill Features New Shareables/Craft Cocktail
Have Mercy – Full House Star Added to Amarillo Show
Back when the Beach Boys announced that they were coming back to Amarillo I made the joke that maybe Uncle Jesse would make an appearance. If you watched Full House at all you know John Stamos, a.k.a, Uncle Jesse, played some with the Beach Boys. I got to see them...
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo
Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
Woman Demolishes 72oz Steak Challenge In Amarillo, Texas
I stumbled upon this video on YouTube yesterday, and I had to share it with you, mainly because I was in awe of how much food this tiny woman could put down. I've seen many men on YouTube fail miserably at this specific challenge. A competitive eater who goes by...
acranger.com
Construction project flirts with budget, faces delays
Amarillo voters approved an $89 million bond referendum in the May 4, 2019 election. Amarillo College has put the money to use in a variety of construction projects and initiatives across campuses. Amarillo College students have noticed the results of the ongoing construction across AC campuses, which progressed over the...
inforney.com
Ears & Beers set for Sept. 17
The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host the 3rd Annual Ears & Beers Festival on Saturday, September 17th, from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at McDade Park in Dumas, Texas. In conjunction with the festival, the Moore County YMCA will hold their annual Texas Tumbleweed 100 Bike Ride, starting at 8:00 am, to help raise funds for their many programs.
Legal teams continue ‘discovery’ argument in Civic Center lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The legal teams for both Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly and the city of Amarillo continue to go back and forth surrounding what content should be covered in the depositions through the ongoing Civic Center litigation in Potter County District Court, along with what documents and material should be included in the […]
abc7amarillo.com
GoFundMe created for mom, 3 kids who escaped early morning fire, lost everything they own
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A GoFundMe was created for an Amarillo mom and her three daughters after they escaped an early morning fire, but lost everything they own. Staci Ramey woke up to smoke and flames in the living room around 5:20 a.m. According to the Amarillo Fire Department,...
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Icon Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have lived in Amarillo for a while, you’ll know the name Lilia Escajeda. If not, you’ve no doubt seen the work she has done across the High Plains. She is the guest this week on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. Click here...
Amarillo Has Seen a Lot of Lost Pets But Nothing Quite Like This
Heck, we live in the Texas Panhandle so from time to time we even see about lost cattle. I mean why not? We have lost horses, I have seen a lost cow or two. We try to keep it from being boring that is for sure. I will say that...
Mother, children evacuate from early morning Buffalo Trail fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An early Friday morning fire in southwest Amarillo caused a mother and her children to evacuate, according to a report from the Amarillo Fire Department. According to the department, crews responded to the 4700 block of Buffalo Trail at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday and saw fire showing from a home […]
abc7amarillo.com
Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
abc7amarillo.com
It's a boy! Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family. Davis Anthony Wille was born at 11:01 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz. and is 19.25 inches long. Davis' dad, Tyler, is the local sales manager at ABC 7. Davis and his mother, Dusty, are...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Fire – Buffalo Trail
An early morning fire near Buffalo Trail in Amarillo had firefighters responding. The blaze happened at 5:20 a.m. and when crews arrived they found flames coming from the house. AFD crews found the woman who owns the home and says she woke up to find her couch and curtains on...
everythinglubbock.com
Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans
LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
abc7amarillo.com
TXDOT adding traffic light on US 287 in Claude
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is adding a traffic light at US 287 and SH 207 in Claude. There are currently flashing yell lights at the intersection. TxDOT crews will also install turn lanes on SH 207. The $2.1 million project starts Monday and should...
