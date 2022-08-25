ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Broja and Gallagher to Everton for Gordon?

The tug of war between Everton and Chelsea over Anthony Gordon continues to get ever more ridiculous. In fact, it is getting seriously trippy. It says here that the hope at Stamford Bridge is that by dangling Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and £25m in front of Goodison Park suits, Frank Lampard might be convinced to finally let go of Gordon’s feet. The Mill’s not brilliant at maths but this kind of deal would appear to make the attacking midfielder, who is yet to get into double figures for goals at Everton, worth around £75m to £80m. Far out, man.
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
BBC

Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton

Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee. The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025. Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the...
BBC

Port Vale sign teenage West Ham striker Mipo Odubeko on season-long loan

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has made his seventh summer signing by bringing in teenage West Ham United striker Mipo Odubeko on a season-long loan. Odubeko, 19, is the latest addition to a Vale side who have made a promising return to League One with seven points from their first five games.
BBC

Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores twice as Real win thriller

Karim Benzema scored two late goals as La Liga champions Real Madrid beat Espanyol in a thrilling finale. Vinicius Jr gave Real the lead from a clever Aurelien Tchouameni ball. Joselu levelled with a rebound after Thibaut Courtois saved his first effort and the experienced striker had other chances to...
BBC

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
SB Nation

A Look At Liverpool’s Champions League Fixture List

On Thursday night, when UEFA decided they just couldn’t possibly stall any longer for more last-minute bribes to come in, Liverpool discovered it’s Champions League Group Stage fate, drawing two opponents who are becoming regular group stage foes in Ajax and Napoli, as well as Glasgow Rangers. This...
FOX Sports

Inter drops first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan dropped its first points of the fledgling Serie A when it lost at Lazio 3-1 on Friday. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s substitutions made the difference as Pedro and Luis Alberto came off the bench to score two goals in the final 15 minutes after Inter forward Lautaro Martínez cancelled out Felipe Anderson’s opener.
CBS Sports

How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
