The tug of war between Everton and Chelsea over Anthony Gordon continues to get ever more ridiculous. In fact, it is getting seriously trippy. It says here that the hope at Stamford Bridge is that by dangling Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and £25m in front of Goodison Park suits, Frank Lampard might be convinced to finally let go of Gordon’s feet. The Mill’s not brilliant at maths but this kind of deal would appear to make the attacking midfielder, who is yet to get into double figures for goals at Everton, worth around £75m to £80m. Far out, man.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO