Football transfer rumours: Broja and Gallagher to Everton for Gordon?
The tug of war between Everton and Chelsea over Anthony Gordon continues to get ever more ridiculous. In fact, it is getting seriously trippy. It says here that the hope at Stamford Bridge is that by dangling Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and £25m in front of Goodison Park suits, Frank Lampard might be convinced to finally let go of Gordon’s feet. The Mill’s not brilliant at maths but this kind of deal would appear to make the attacking midfielder, who is yet to get into double figures for goals at Everton, worth around £75m to £80m. Far out, man.
European roundup: Abraham snatches draw at Juventus; Gladbach hold Bayern
The Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored late in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw at Juventus, cancelling out an early sensational free-kick by Dusan Vlahovic as Jose Mourinho’s side remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A. Juve kept Roma’s dangerous frontline at a safe distance for...
Pep Guardiola Confirms Bernardo Silva Won't Join Barcelona
Pep Guardiola has given another update on Bernardo Silva's situation with Barcelona and whether he will stay at Manchester City this summer.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
BBC
Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton
Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee. The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025. Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the...
Jurgen Klopp Hints Liverpool Could Still Do Transfer Business Before Window Shuts
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not shut down any talk of further incomings in the summer transfer window when asked by the media on Friday.
BBC
Port Vale sign teenage West Ham striker Mipo Odubeko on season-long loan
Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has made his seventh summer signing by bringing in teenage West Ham United striker Mipo Odubeko on a season-long loan. Odubeko, 19, is the latest addition to a Vale side who have made a promising return to League One with seven points from their first five games.
SB Nation
Tuchel happy with ‘mentality’, ‘individual behaviors’ show by 10-man Chelsea
Mentality has been an operative word this season for Thomas Tuchel, even during preseason, when he was worried about where his players were after some sad showings during the USA Tour. But things have improved in that regard, and it was the one thing that Tuchel was not concerned with...
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Player Ratings
Erling Haaland got two goals on the way to the victory, after Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a fine goal.
BBC
Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores twice as Real win thriller
Karim Benzema scored two late goals as La Liga champions Real Madrid beat Espanyol in a thrilling finale. Vinicius Jr gave Real the lead from a clever Aurelien Tchouameni ball. Joselu levelled with a rebound after Thibaut Courtois saved his first effort and the experienced striker had other chances to...
BBC
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
SB Nation
A Look At Liverpool’s Champions League Fixture List
On Thursday night, when UEFA decided they just couldn’t possibly stall any longer for more last-minute bribes to come in, Liverpool discovered it’s Champions League Group Stage fate, drawing two opponents who are becoming regular group stage foes in Ajax and Napoli, as well as Glasgow Rangers. This...
FOX Sports
Inter drops first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan dropped its first points of the fledgling Serie A when it lost at Lazio 3-1 on Friday. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s substitutions made the difference as Pedro and Luis Alberto came off the bench to score two goals in the final 15 minutes after Inter forward Lautaro Martínez cancelled out Felipe Anderson’s opener.
CBS Sports
Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta planning to replace Nicolas Pepe as Gunners target Pedro Neto swoop
Arsenal are planning to sign a new wide option to replace the outgoing Nicolas Pepe, Mikel Arteta has confirmed, with Wolves forward Pedro Neto at the top of the Gunners' wishlist. Club record signing Pepe joined Nice on loan this week and though the club will continue to pay a...
BREAKING: Antony Details Manchester United Transfer Saga
In an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano, Antony has revealed the truth behind the negotiations between Ajax and Manchester United.
BBC
Celtic: Postecoglou says mentor Puskas would have taken 'great pride' in Real Madrid ties
Ange Postecoglou believes Real Madrid icon Ferenc Puskas would have taken "great pride" in seeing him lead Celtic against the Spanish giants in the Champions League. The pair became close when Puskas, who died in 2006, managed Postecoglou at South Melbourne for three years. Celtic face La Liga and Champions...
NBC Sports
Premier League giants scrambling for big money moves late in the transfer window
There are just a few days to go until the summer transfer window closes and big boys around the Premier League are still scrambling to make big money signings as the transfer news continues to swirl. This window has been crazy and it appears the record level of spending isn’t...
CBS Sports
How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
Talks Between Chelsea And Ajax Has Come To A Stand Still For Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech may have to look elsewhere after a move to former club Ajax seems to have come to a standstill with talks between the two clubs fallen apart.
