West Chester, PA

A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool

Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County. In...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Your Most Common Business Startup Questions Answered

How should you legally structure your company? How much money will it take to start? These are the most common questions we receive when assisting new businesses with business accounts, commercial lending services and small business loans. Let’s dive in. How should I legally structure my company?. Choosing the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Newlin Township Home Averts Train Derailment by Mere Feet

Trudie Powell.Image via CBS Philadelphia. Almost like a scene from a movie, the home of Newlin Township resident Trudie Powell missed a near devastating accident when a train heading towards a mill in Coatesville derailed in her backyard, writes Ryan Hughes for CBS Philadelphia.
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media.Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. The following PIT careers are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology:
MEDIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

