This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
Chester County Home to Four of the Region’s 28 ‘Impressive’ Wedding and Event Caterers
Thanks to its incredible food scene, Philadelphia is home to many top-notch wedding caterers, and four of the best are right here in Chester County, according to a new Philadelphia magazine list. J. Scott Catering in Malvern puts the emphasis on farm-to-table cooking and personalization. The company has a highly...
Chester County Home to Four of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 Best Public High Schools in Greater Philly
Chester County is home to four of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 Best Public High Schools in Greater Philadelphia — which includes southern New Jersey and northern Delaware — as well as one that ranks among the Top 50 nationwide, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Counties with Worst Commute Time in Pennsylvania
Chester County placed in the upper half among counties that have the worst commutes in Pennsylvania, according to a new report recently released by Stacker. Stacker compiled the list using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked based on the longest average commute time in 2020. Chester County...
Community Rallies to Support Kennett Square Barber Recently Paralyzed from Neck Down
Barry Fragale, owner Fragale Brothers Barber Shop in Kennett Square with his brother Mike, has been met with an outpouring of support from the community after a rogue wave paralyzed him from the neck down, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Fragale was injured on Aug. 14 while...
A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool
Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County. In...
West Chester University Alumna Met Love of Her Life Thanks to College Exchange Program
Pat and Rob in Waikiki in 1975.Image via the Philadelphia Inquirer. West Chester University alumna Pat Miller met the love of her life in 1974 during a college exchange program that took her to University of Hawaii, where Rob Miller was studying at the time, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Company Partners to Bring Health Insurance to Small Businesses in Chester County
Cigna and Oscar Health have joined forces to bring their health insurance product Cigna+Oscar to small business owners in Chester County and the rest of the Philadelphia region, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The product is expected to become available to businesses with between one and fifty...
Hamsters as Classroom Pets Are a Thing of the Past with ‘Adopt a Cow’ Program Hosted by West Grove Farm
Caitlyn Degner, a dairy farmer who works at Walmoore Holsteins dairy farm in West Grove, decided to join the Adopt a Cow program as soon as she heard about it, writes Kaylee Fuller for ABC27. The program helps bring dairy farming to life in the classroom by allowing students and...
West Chester IT Business Partners With Construction Companies
The construction industry is hard enough work without having to manage a web presence on top of it. Having to take care of day to day tasks on top of manual labor for clients makes it easy to put digital marketing on the back burner. That’s why local construction companies...
Need Historic Location Ideas for Your Wedding? There’s Four in Chester County
If you’re searching for unique, historic location ideas to plan your wedding, Chester County is home to four of the most romantic sites to set your love in stone, write Walden Green and staff from Philadelphia Magazine. “Wedding season” is all year round, and if you want a memorable...
Local CPA & Advisory Firm Ready to Meet Tomorrow’s Leaders at Regional Campus Visits This Fall
Local students are gearing up for their return to campus, and so is RKL. The fast-growing advisory firm, which has an office in Exton, will visit several universities throughout Greater Philadelphia this fall to connect with the problem-solvers and business advisors of the future. Find RKL this fall at:. West...
Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Practical Nursing Program Recognized as One of State’s Best
Practical Nursing Program class.Image via Chester County Intermediate Unit. Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Practical Nursing Program has been recognized by the Nursing Schools Almanac for the second consecutive year as one of the best in the state, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News.
VISTA Escape: 11 Best Places to Go After You Visit Longwood Gardens
In last week’s VISTA Escape post we went through the must-have experiences to enjoy when you visit Longwood Gardens. And the week before that we laid out everything you need to know in advance to prepare for your visit. But since your visit to Longwood Gardens will probably take...
West Chester Singer, Her Band Velvet Rouge Are Ready to Impress with New Glam Rock Album, Tour
Velvet Rouge.Image via Velvet Rouge. West Chester’s Gina Castanzo, better known under her stage name Gina Zo, and her band Velvet Rouge are ready to impress with their new album and the accompanying tour, writes A.D. Amorosi for the Philadelphia Weekly.
Even After Closing 2 Chesco Hospitals to Ensure Financial Stabilization, Tower Health’s Reserves Remain Low
Brandywine Hospital when it was closed in January.Image via Steven Falk, Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite closing Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals in Chester County in a bid to ensure financial stabilization within the company, Tower Health’s troubles remain significant, writes Harold Brubaker for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Villanova University Receives $7.5 Million Gift for Endowed Dean Position at Liberal Arts College
Villanova University has received a $7.5 million anonymous gift to create the William and Julia Moulden Dean in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the university’s oldest and largest college, reports villanova.edu. It will also establish a new endowed fund for the Office for Undergraduate Students, to help...
Uptown! Gears Up for Soulful Fall and Holiday Jazz Performances Starting in September
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is offering a stellar series of jazz performances with more than two dozen musicians, vocalists, and dancers appearing in West Chester this September through December, hosted by local jazz and blues artist, Sara Michaels. Michaels curates the Jazz Cocktail Hour presenting local and international jazz...
Your Most Common Business Startup Questions Answered
How should you legally structure your company? How much money will it take to start? These are the most common questions we receive when assisting new businesses with business accounts, commercial lending services and small business loans. Let’s dive in. How should I legally structure my company?. Choosing the...
Newlin Township Home Averts Train Derailment by Mere Feet
Trudie Powell.Image via CBS Philadelphia. Almost like a scene from a movie, the home of Newlin Township resident Trudie Powell missed a near devastating accident when a train heading towards a mill in Coatesville derailed in her backyard, writes Ryan Hughes for CBS Philadelphia.
VISTA Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media.Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. The following PIT careers are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology:
