Indianapolis, IN

Victim of fatal shooting on Near Eastside was suspect's estranged wife: IMPD

By Lucas Gonzalez
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The victim of a Wednesday shooting in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood was the estranged wife of the suspected shooter, police now say.

A 30-year-old man is now in police custody in connection with that shooting, which killed La'Shelle Teasley, 35, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

His arrest came after he barricaded himself inside a home near the scene of the shooting and refused to surrender.

Officers first responded about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street for a report of a person shot. It was there they found Teasley wounded and lying in the middle of the street. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, accoridng to IPMD.

Meanwhile, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. A SWAT team responded to the scene and the suspect later exited, at which point he was placed under arrest "without further incident," IMPD said.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Marion County Jail records show. He remained at the jail as of Thursday afternoon, but formal criminal charges had not been filed at that time.

Police said a domestic disturbance over a firearm may have led up to the shooting.

IMPD's victim's assistance unit, chaplains, and the Indy Champions Program for Domestic Violence Prevention also responded to the scene to provide support to those impacted by the shooting.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Ryan Clark at 317-327-3475 or Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online .

