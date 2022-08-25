Anthony Smith believes Luke Rockhold had all the ingredients to be a “superstar” after UFC 278: “Where was this f**king guy ten years ago?”

Read full article on original website
Pros react after Demetrious Johnson KO’s Adriano Moraes to reclaim ONE Championship flyweight title
Demetrious Johnson not only earned revenge but reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title with his nasty KO over Adriano Moraes. Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The pair had originally met late last year, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ courtesy of a nasty flying knee. That historic win had also earned Adriano Moraes the ONE Championship flyweight title, a belt which was once again up for grabs this evening.
Demetrious Johnson names the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record
Demetrious Johnson has named the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record. “Mighty Mouse” indeed boasts the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson, 36, (30-4 MMA), currently competes in ONE Championship, after leaving the UFC back in...
Demetrious Johnson gets his revenge and KO’s Adriano Moraes (Video)
Demetrious Johnson reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title by knocking out Adriano Moraes this evening in Singapore. Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) had previously met in 2021, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ by way of a flying knee. Along with handing Johnson his first career KO loss, Moraes took home the promotions flyweight title which was once again on the line this evening.
Chris Weidman still training, hoping to return “middle of next year,” reveals Stephen Thompson
Chris Weidman has made it known he will make the walk to the Octagon again. At UFC 261, Weidman broke his leg in a gruesome fashion as just 17 seconds into the fight, he threw a leg kick that Uriah Hall blocked and his leg snapped in half. It was a major injury that resulted in multiple surgeries but Weidman is back in the gym and getting closer to a return.
Video | KSI earns stoppage wins over rapper ‘Swarmz’ and pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the same night
KSI delivered on his promise to have two boxing matches in one night. The popular YouTuber went to work inside the O2 Arena in London, England on August 27. In KSI’s first bout of the night, he took on rapper Swarmz, who was clearly outmatched from the start. Swarmz...
Din Thomas puzzled by Jake Paul’s comments on Kamaru Usman & Luke Rockhold: “It’s very contradictory”
Din Thomas is confused by Jake Paul’s recent rant aimed at Kamaru Usman and Luke Rockhold. Paul, a YouTuber turned pro boxer, has claimed to be on the side of MMA fighters when it comes to pay during his feud with UFC President Dana White. On the flip side, however, many have criticized Paul for ragging on Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa after their three-round war at UFC 278.
Vitor Belfort set to box Hasim Rahman Jr. on October 15 in Sheffield, England
Vitor Belfort is stepping back inside the boxing ring and his dance partner will be Hasim Rahman Jr. During an event headlined by popular YouTuber KSI, the matchup was announced for DAZN X Series 002. The bout will be held in Sheffield, England on October 15. KSI’s Misfits Boxing will promote the event.
Daniel Cormier questions the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278: “I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume”
Daniel Cormier is questioning the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night in the welterweight main event. The two had previously met back in December of 2015, where Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision. The outcome of their second bout proved to be entirely different with Edwards defeating Usman by a stunning KO in round 5.
Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
Adriano Moraes issues statement following knockout loss to Demetrious Johnson: “See you in a trilogy match”
Former ONE Flyweight Champion Adriano Moraes has spoken out after being defeated by Demetrious Johnson in their rematch. Moraes and Johnson did battle a second time this past Friday night (August 26) in the ONE on Prime Video 1 headliner. The action was held inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The ONE Flyweight Title was up for grabs.
