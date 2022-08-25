Anthony Smith believes Luke Rockhold had all the ingredients to be a “superstar” after UFC 278: “Where was this f**king guy ten years ago?”

Demetrious Johnson not only earned revenge but reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title with his nasty KO over Adriano Moraes. Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The pair had originally met late last year, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ courtesy of a nasty flying knee. That historic win had also earned Adriano Moraes the ONE Championship flyweight title, a belt which was once again up for grabs this evening.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO