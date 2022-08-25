Read full article on original website
Pep Guardiola Confirms Bernardo Silva Won't Join Barcelona
Pep Guardiola has given another update on Bernardo Silva's situation with Barcelona and whether he will stay at Manchester City this summer.
European roundup: Abraham snatches draw at Juventus; Gladbach hold Bayern
The Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored late in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw at Juventus, cancelling out an early sensational free-kick by Dusan Vlahovic as Jose Mourinho’s side remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A. Juve kept Roma’s dangerous frontline at a safe distance for...
Football transfer rumours: Broja and Gallagher to Everton for Gordon?
The tug of war between Everton and Chelsea over Anthony Gordon continues to get ever more ridiculous. In fact, it is getting seriously trippy. It says here that the hope at Stamford Bridge is that by dangling Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and £25m in front of Goodison Park suits, Frank Lampard might be convinced to finally let go of Gordon’s feet. The Mill’s not brilliant at maths but this kind of deal would appear to make the attacking midfielder, who is yet to get into double figures for goals at Everton, worth around £75m to £80m. Far out, man.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
BBC
Palace haven't changed, have City?
Last season, Manchester City dropped five points against Crystal Palace - defeat at the Etihad coupled with a draw at Selhurst Park. The Blues failed to score in either game - the only team they failed to do so against in the campaign. When Pep Guardiola was giving his analysis,...
BBC
Hearts to face Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir & RFS in Europa Conference League
Hearts will face Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir and Latvian champions RFS in Europa Conference League Group A. Fiorentina were seventh in Italy's Serie A last season while Basaksehir finished fourth in Turkey's Super Lig and RFS won their first domestic title. Hearts dropped into the Conference League after defeat to FC...
CBS Sports
Watch Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: Newcastle United 1-0-2; Wolverhampton 0-2-1
BBC
Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores twice as Real win thriller
Karim Benzema scored two late goals as La Liga champions Real Madrid beat Espanyol in a thrilling finale. Vinicius Jr gave Real the lead from a clever Aurelien Tchouameni ball. Joselu levelled with a rebound after Thibaut Courtois saved his first effort and the experienced striker had other chances to...
Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool hEarly Lead Against Bournemouth
Watch Luis Diaz’s header give Liverpool an early lead against Bournemouth in the Premier League
Chelsea vs Leicester City | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League
Here is where to watch Chelsea's game against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in the UK and USA.
‘Hard to accept’: Tuchel on Conte avoiding touchline ban over clash
Thomas Tuchel has questioned how Antonio Conte escaped a touchline ban after the two managers’ red cards in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham. Tuchel’s appeal against a one-match touchline ban – he was also fined £35,000 – was dismissed on Friday, with the appeal board’s written reasons criticising him for a “worrying lack of insight” in attempting to lay a greater share of blame with Conte. Tuchel will not be in the dugout for Chelsea’s Premier League game at home to Leicester on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Inter drops first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan dropped its first points of the fledgling Serie A when it lost at Lazio 3-1 on Friday. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s substitutions made the difference as Pedro and Luis Alberto came off the bench to score two goals in the final 15 minutes after Inter forward Lautaro Martínez cancelled out Felipe Anderson’s opener.
BBC
Celtic: Postecoglou says mentor Puskas would have taken 'great pride' in Real Madrid ties
Ange Postecoglou believes Real Madrid icon Ferenc Puskas would have taken "great pride" in seeing him lead Celtic against the Spanish giants in the Champions League. The pair became close when Puskas, who died in 2006, managed Postecoglou at South Melbourne for three years. Celtic face La Liga and Champions...
BBC
Alex Neil: Sunderland boss in talks with Stoke City over manager vacancy
Sunderland boss Alex Neil has held talks with fellow Championship side Stoke City over their vacant managerial position. The Potters sacked former boss Michael O'Neill on Thursday after almost three years with the club. Neil, 41, was appointed by Sunderland in February and led them to promotion from League One...
CBS Sports
How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2
Talks Between Chelsea And Ajax Has Come To A Stand Still For Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech may have to look elsewhere after a move to former club Ajax seems to have come to a standstill with talks between the two clubs fallen apart.
BBC
Guardiola on Silva, Palace and the Champions League
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Crystal Palace. Bernardo Silva is "staying" at Manchester City. Guardiola added: "We don't have one phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva." Guardiola said he rates Palace and their manager Patrick Vieira very highly. The Eagles were...
BBC
Juventus 1-1 Roma: Tammy Abraham seals point for Jose Mourinho's side
England striker Tammy Abraham scored as Roma came from behind to draw with Juventus in Serie A. Dusan Vlahovic netted a sensational free-kick to give Juve the lead after just two minutes. Manuel Locatelli fired in a first-time effort from 20 yards but it was ruled out by the video...
ESPN
Freiburg join Bayern on top with 1-0 home win over Bochum
Freiburg edged visitors VfL Bochum 1-0 in an entertaining encounter on Friday, with both teams hitting the woodwork twice and the hosts missing a penalty, to provisionally join Bayern Munich on nine points at the top of the Bundesliga. Bochum are bottom having lost all four games. Bayern host Borussia...
