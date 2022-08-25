Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police make arrest after man shot, killed Saturday
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:07 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 226 Palmer Drive. Officials located Cortavius Benford, 26, who had been shot one time at the scene. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
KCJJ
Brawl at new Shelter House facility leads to one arrest
A brawl at a new Shelter House facility has led to one arrest. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to the new 501 Project on Southgate Avenue just after 7:45 last Monday night for what they described as a “large”, “physical” fight involving approximately eight people. One of the alleged participants…37-year-old transient Darius Stewart…allegedly showed signs of intoxication. Shelter House staff indicated Stewart was the main aggressor, and he was charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. He pleaded guilty to both charges on Tuesday and was given credit for time served for one day in jail.
KCRG.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Waterloo
Son reflects on mother's life after she was killed in 2011.
KCJJ
Convicted felon pleads not guilty to charges he carried firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child has pleaded not guilty. 33-year-old Chris Gordon entered the plea earlier this week. Witnesses told investigators Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. Gordon was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and is thus unable to legally carry a firearm.
KCJJ
IC Police ID shoplifter after she allegedly orders birthday cake while committing thefts
Iowa City Police say they were able to identify a shoplifter after she left her name and phone number when ordering a birthday cake while she was committing the thefts. According to arrest records, 31-year-old Mikiala Collins of Sherman Drive left the Waterfront Hy-Vee with a cart full of $176.95 in unpaid groceries just before 11:45am on August 20th. Collins was reportedly stopped in the parking lot by Hy-Vee staff and fled the scene, leaving the groceries behind.
KCJJ
Wisconsin man charged in Iowa City home invasion cases pleads not guilty
A Wisconsin man accused of two Iowa City home invasions has entered a not guilty plea. The incident started with an August 3rd traffic stop near the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East. 41-year-old Rick Wappler of Cascade, Wisconsin reportedly told an officer he was on the run from law enforcement. Police say Wappler then grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the officer before driving away. The pursuit was ended due to the risk to public safety.
KCJJ
ICPD: Wanted transient taken into custody by force after trying to outrun police on bicycle
A wanted transient had to be taken into custody by force late Friday night after he unsuccessfully tried to escape from Iowa City Police on his bicycle. That’s according to arrest records, which indicate 50-year-old Roger Hunter was encountered by police near the corner of Linn and College Streets just before 10:00 Friday night. Police say they informed Hunter they had a warrant for his arrest. Hunter reportedly disagreed and tried to ride away on his bicycle. The officer was able to catch up to the bike on foot and tackle Hunter to the ground.
KCJJ
Urinating passenger catches attention of Johnson County deputies, driver arrested for OWI
A urinating passenger caught the attention of a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, leading to the drunk driving arrest of a Florida woman. The deputy reports seeing a man urinating next to a 2011 Mercedes Sedan parked by the side of Highway 1 just south of Solon just before 9:00 Wednesday night. A woman identified as 36-year-old Kristy Clayton of Jennings, Florida reportedly told the deputy she had driven up to that point. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety testing and provided a breath alcohol level of .097%.
KCRG.com
Son remembers Catherine Stickley ahead of federal trial connected to her death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christopher Petersen has spent the last eleven years grappling with the trauma of his mother’s death. Prosecutors say in 2011, Johnathan Mitchell stabbed 54-year-old Catherine Stickley 18 times in the neck and head and stole cash from her in a Cedar Rapids alley. Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His federal trial is expected to begin on August 29.
KCRG.com
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.
KCJJ
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers say they began pursuing a stolen 2006...
KCRG.com
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Waterloo
A group of Dubuque County farmers is showing how others can be better stewards of the land when it comes to water and soil quality and health. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams.
KCJJ
Transient accused of threatening to kill woman, fighting with IC Police
A local transient faces charges that she threatened to kill another woman, then fought with Iowa City Police who were arriving on the scene of the incident. According to arrest records, a resident on Bittersweet Court reported that 23-year-old Janavia Hammons was pounding on her door and threatening to kill her. Arriving officers say they encountered another woman pulling Hammons away from the door. Hammons reportedly continued screaming towards the woman’s residence. Police say once Hammons saw the officers, she began walking away from them. She reportedly refused commands to stop, and when an officer grabbed her arms she allegedly grabbed a handrail and tried to pull away.
iheart.com
Investigation Underway into Death at Cedar Rapids Townhome UPDATE
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Southwest Cedar Rapids. Police say they found a man with serious stab injuries at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in 3000 block of J Street just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday. They say he died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
KCJJ
Iowa City elementary school locked down during police chase through nearby cornfield
An Iowa City elementary school was briefly locked down during a nearby police chase through a cornfield on Friday. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 36-year-old Deonte House just after 2:45 Friday afternoon near Scott Boulevard and Highway 6. The chase led to the roundabout at Sycamore Street and McCollister Boulevard, where House drove into a cornfield. Witnesses tell KCJJ House drove around the cornfield seemingly randomly before ditching the car and attempting to flee on foot. Damage to the corn in the field is estimated at over $10,000.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store assault investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a convenience store employee last spring. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5th, officers responded to the L & M Mighty Shop at 504 East Burlington Street for a report of an assault.
ktvo.com
Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
