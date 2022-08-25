Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Packers Reportedly Cut 2019 Draft Pick On Sunday
NFL teams across the league continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the regular season. Sunday morning, the Green Bay Packers cut ties with a 2019 draft pick. According to reports, the Packers parted ways with 2019 draft pick Ty Summers. Summers, a linebacker, had been with the franchise...
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team
Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left...
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
Lou Holtz: Brian Kelly didn't answer one letter while head coach of Notre Dame football
Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly had different tactics while they were head coaches at Notre Dame. Holtz was all in on everything that goes with the Fighting Irish brand. Kelly liked to do things on his own terms. Both were wildly successful. Holtz won the program’s last national championship in...
Herbstreit Makes Surprising Pick for Big Ten Championship
The ESPN analyst chose a team that went 3–9 last season to face his alma mater Ohio State in the championship game.
247Sports
Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday
Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
Penn State fans won’t like ESPN’s pick for biggest upset in Big Ten this season
There is an old college football thought that if you are going to play your worst game of the season and suffer your worst loss, it is best to get it out of the way as early as possible so you have time to make up for it. If that is the case, then ESPN doesn’t think Penn State will have to wait very long to get the ugly taste out of its mouth. In fact, it will just be a matter of days. ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach rolled out his entire list of preseason predictions for each power...
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
NBC Sports
Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game
With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants' bullpen falters in extras to Twins
On a quiet and gloomy night in the Twin Cities, the Giants couldn't get out of their own way in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings on Saturday at Target Field. Alex Cobb (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) took the mound against Twins righty Sonny Gray and both starters dealt early on while offenses for both teams were nowhere to be found.
NBC Sports
Marlins cut ties with veteran power-hitting 1B Jesús Aguilar
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins designated power-hitting Jesus Aguilar for assignment, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only .236. With Miami...
Desmond Howard dismisses perception Ohio State is the biggest threat to Alabama winning it all
Las Vegas sports books, as well as the USA Today coaches and Associated Press polls, will tell you that Alabama stands supreme heading into this college football season. The overwhelmingly consensus No. 1 team. With Ohio State solidly behind but comfortably ahead of Georgia and the other contenders for the silver medal spot in preseason voting.
NBC Sports
Chris Simms reveals Top 5 Most Talented NFL Rosters ahead of the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Ahead of the...
Former Rebel Eli Manning Puts Penn State Punter on Full Scholarship
The Nittany Lions made the announcement on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman
If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news
In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
Most Overrated College Football Teams in History
The 2022 college football season is rapidly approaching, and fans are starting to get excited. Traditional powerhouses like Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and reigning champions Georgia are all ranked among the top five in the preseason AP poll, and ready to compete for a championship. AP voters generally have a good idea of which […]
