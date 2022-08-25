Elevated reported COVID-19 cases have placed the Bartlesville Public School District into the Red Alert Level for COVID-19. Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that it will be business as usual and that all events, visitors, field trips and sports will continue. The Alert notice is to inform everyone of the status and to prepare for it as they see fit.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO