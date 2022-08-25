ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school

Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was going back and forth, with...
Bartlesville Public Schools Now at Red Alert Level for COVID-19

Elevated reported COVID-19 cases have placed the Bartlesville Public School District into the Red Alert Level for COVID-19. Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that it will be business as usual and that all events, visitors, field trips and sports will continue. The Alert notice is to inform everyone of the status and to prepare for it as they see fit.
Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and ConocoPhillips Bring State-of-the-Art STEM Centers to Local Boys & Girls Clubs in Bartlesville and Dewey

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville and Dewey are pleased to announce the donation of a Ripken Foundation STEM Center powered by ConocoPhillips located at both Clubs. The Bartlesville Club remodel of the current STEM lab, originally sponsored by ConocoPhillips, and the Dewey Club STEM Center that will be installed with the new building will open in 2023. Students at both sites will interact with educational products and technology, including 3D printers, Snap Circuits, Ozobots and Beebots.
Metros sending the most people to Tulsa

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting

The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
918 Day less than a month away

TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
Premium shopping expands south

Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks. Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”
LocalFarmOK cleans up tires in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — LocalFarmOK, a produce and grocery delivery service, gathered Saturday morning with team members and customers to clean up tires littering the Arkansas River near the I-44 bridge. Ben Neal, the owner of LocalFarmOK, said that the idea came to them at work. “So, we drive across...
Tulsa Man in Court to Answer for Multiple Charges

Tyson Lee Boyd of Tulsa was in the Washington County court on today/yesterday after being picked up on a warrant for failure to appear on two prior felony counts and two prior misdemeanors. Boyd’s original accusations were driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and possession of multiple firearms after...
