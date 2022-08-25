Read full article on original website
Some Jenks students and parents protesting new dress code policy
JENKS, Okla. — Some parents and students say they are frustrated with a new dress code policy at Jenks Public Schools. A few days before the school year, the district announced a new policy. They’re asking that dresses, shorts, and skirts be down to the upper or mid-thigh for grades 7 to 12.
Tulsa educator says some teachers will 'quit on the spot' if Ryan Walters elected state superintendent
One local educator is expressing their concerns for the future of Oklahoma schools after Ryan Walters won the GOP nomination for state superintendent on Tuesday. The secretary of public education is slated to face Democrat Jena Nelson in November. Shawna Mott-Wright, the president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, said...
Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school
Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was going back and forth, with...
Bartlesville Public Schools Now at Red Alert Level for COVID-19
Elevated reported COVID-19 cases have placed the Bartlesville Public School District into the Red Alert Level for COVID-19. Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that it will be business as usual and that all events, visitors, field trips and sports will continue. The Alert notice is to inform everyone of the status and to prepare for it as they see fit.
Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and ConocoPhillips Bring State-of-the-Art STEM Centers to Local Boys & Girls Clubs in Bartlesville and Dewey
Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville and Dewey are pleased to announce the donation of a Ripken Foundation STEM Center powered by ConocoPhillips located at both Clubs. The Bartlesville Club remodel of the current STEM lab, originally sponsored by ConocoPhillips, and the Dewey Club STEM Center that will be installed with the new building will open in 2023. Students at both sites will interact with educational products and technology, including 3D printers, Snap Circuits, Ozobots and Beebots.
Sand Springs parent demands action after student posts picture of her son with racial caption
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs parent is taking legal action after a student made a Snapchat post of her son which included racial slurs. Adrian Colbert said she was out of town Thursday when he received a call about his cousin, Damion Leathers, who’s pictured in the snapchat.
Metros sending the most people to Tulsa
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting
The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
918 Day less than a month away
TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
Skiatook to re-evaluate election outcome which failed to pass one-cent sales tax to fund public safe
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook City Manager Brad White says he plans to sit down with both the fire and police chief next week to re-evaluate the outcome of Tuesday’s election. White says the city remains committed to finding a funding source for public safety expenditures. A ballot measure...
Premium shopping expands south
Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks. Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”
LocalFarmOK cleans up tires in Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. — LocalFarmOK, a produce and grocery delivery service, gathered Saturday morning with team members and customers to clean up tires littering the Arkansas River near the I-44 bridge. Ben Neal, the owner of LocalFarmOK, said that the idea came to them at work. “So, we drive across...
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
Edmond Santa Fe Takes Jenks To The Wire
The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma. The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half. Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks...
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
Justice For Greenwood Advises Against Submitting DNA For Tulsa Race Massacre Testing
Justice For Greenwood held a town hall meeting Thursday night to share concerns over DNA collection for identifying remains found in a mass grave. The collection is part of the city's effort to using genetics to trace descendants of victims of the 1921 race massacre. Justice for Greenwood warned that...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Tulsa Man in Court to Answer for Multiple Charges
Tyson Lee Boyd of Tulsa was in the Washington County court on today/yesterday after being picked up on a warrant for failure to appear on two prior felony counts and two prior misdemeanors. Boyd’s original accusations were driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and possession of multiple firearms after...
Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
