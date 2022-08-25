Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Free admission at Toledo city pools
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s city pools will have free admission this weekend. According to the City of Toledo, a generous donation has allowed the admission fee to be waived on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be free admission for Willy’s pool, Pickford pool and...
13abc.com
Gov. DeWine at Mud Hens game, promotes Imagination Library
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend the Toledo Mud Hens baseball game to promote enrollment in Dolly Patron’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The Mud Hens game begins at 2:05 p.m. at the Fifth Third Arena and they are playing...
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
13abc.com
Lieutenant Governor Husted making two stops in Bowling Green
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is stopping in Bowling Green next week. He plans to lead a roundtable discussion with Northwest Ohio Sheriff’s and Prosecutors. The discussion will focus on public safety priorities, investments in law enforcement and strategies to protect Ohio officers and communities. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
13abc.com
Labor Day Parade returns to Downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City’s Labor Day Parade is returning to Downtown Toledo. The parade will take place on Monday, Sept. 5. and will begin at 9:00 a.m. According to Mark Burford with the UAW Local 12, the schedule is as follows:. 7:00 a.m. - Parade floats and...
13abc.com
Testing the waters of the Metroparks
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a number of entities in our area that do water quality testing. We have eyes on Lake Erie, but we also have some of them on the Maumee River. And some of those eyes belong to Metroparks Toledo. “Metroparks has been involved in Citizen...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: the art of cigar smoking
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cigars date back centuries. There are places all over town dedicated to lighting up and hanging out with fellow stogie aficionados. Third Street Cigar in Waterville has been in business since 2014. Josh Malone is the Managing Partner and co-owner of the smoking lounge. “I didn’t...
13abc.com
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
13abc.com
Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge was demolished by explosives at 10 p.m. This section of the bridge was over the Maumee River in Toledo. Before the demolition began, the area around the bridge was checked and traffic on I-75 was slowed. Traffic...
13abc.com
NASA set to begin mission that will put humans back on the moon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - NASA is set to begin the newest era of space exploration that will put humans back on the moon for the first time in half a century. Josh Croup speaks with a NASA scientist about the Artemis I mission. Watch the Action News Now interview with Dr. Noah Petro of NASA here.
13abc.com
BG Rally on Main: Helping to boost local economy
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Between music, food trucks, and outdoor activities, there was a lot to do Saturday at the second annual BG Rally on Main. No only does the event bring people in the community together for a day of fun, but local Bowling Green business owners tell 13abc that this event was actually created to drive more BGSU students to the downtown area.
13abc.com
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
The Biden administration on Friday said that enough monkeypox vaccine is now available, but there are concerns about racial gaps reported in some parts of the country. Imagine It! - Trizonal Space Warper - Aug. 27th, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dan and Carl take a dizzying look at the...
13abc.com
CDC identifies more people ill in E. coli outbreak
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The CCD has identified more people who have become ill from the E. coli outbreak. According to the CDC, since the last update on Aug. 19, 47 more E. coli illnesses have been reported. 84 people have been infected with the outbreak of E. coli and...
13abc.com
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting, ruled homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
13abc.com
Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell...
13abc.com
BBB: Beware of student loan forgiveness scams
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the Biden Administration’s recent announcement on the cancelation of up to $20,000 in federal student loans per person, comes a new opportunity for scammers. According to the Better Business Bureau, they acknowledge that opportunity this creates for scammers, therefore they have provided tips on...
