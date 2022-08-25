BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Between music, food trucks, and outdoor activities, there was a lot to do Saturday at the second annual BG Rally on Main. No only does the event bring people in the community together for a day of fun, but local Bowling Green business owners tell 13abc that this event was actually created to drive more BGSU students to the downtown area.

