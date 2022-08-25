Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
More than two years into the pandemic, hospital care still may not save you from dying of COVID-19
By the fall of 2020, the pandemic's first year, doctors treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients said they were starting to get the regimen down to a science. They learned when to put patients on ventilators, administer steroids, and deploy an expanding array of newer drugs. Yet the latest data from Pennsylvania...
MedicalXpress
Majority of clinicians in US safety net practices report 'moral distress' during COVID-19 pandemic
The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
pharmacytimes.com
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Reduces Infection, Hospitalization, Death from Virus in Long-Term Care Facilities
During the surge caused by the Delta variant, a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reduced infections and COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths among patients in long term care facilities. A third dose of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was associated with a reduced burden of SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19–related...
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says
Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease
A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
California woman alleges Daily Harvest meal made her so ill that doctors had to remove her gallbladder, lawsuit says
Daily Harvest recalled its "French Lentil and Leek Crumbles" product after people said it made them sick. Now people are suing the company.
The 2 clues your ‘harmless’ cough could be a sign of deadly cancer
A COUGH is not necessarily anything to worry about. But there are two signs related to deadly cancer that men you should go to your GP for a check-up. Coughing is a symptom of lung cancer, the second deadliest form of the disease. Around 47,000 people are diagnosed with the...
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
contagionlive.com
Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts
CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
Healthline
What We Know About Long COVID and How Long Symptoms Last
Health experts are discovering that there’s a multitude of symptoms that patients can have after their initial diagnosis of COVID-19. Symptoms of long COVID can include fatigue, chest pain, cough, and depression, among other impairments. Researchers are still learning who is at risk for long COVID. While many of...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
COVID's long shadow: Symptoms may last 2 to 18 months
A pair of studies published today detail long COVID, with US researchers finding that more than one in four pediatric patients hospitalized for COVID-19 or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) had persistent symptoms or impaired activity 2 to 4 months later, and a Norwegian study revealing that nearly half of patients with mild COVID-19 still had symptoms after 1 year.
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
MedicalXpress
Time for COVID reality check after 1 mn deaths this year: WHO
The World Health Organization's COVID chief said Friday it was time for a reality check on the virus after the millionth death from the disease this year. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead COVID-19, said the toll was "heartbreaking" because the tests, treatments, vaccines and public health measures to control the disease were all available.
Scrubs Magazine
4 Things Nurses Want from Their Hospitals
A recent survey from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight shows what nurses want from their hospitals. The survey focused on millennial and gen Z nurses, born between 1981 and 2012. Several nurses that participated in the survey spoke about what’s working and what’s not at their hospitals. Their responses show nurses have four specific demands for their employers: more work-life balance, higher pay, better training and emotional support, and improved working conditions.
NHS dentist crisis sparks fears deadly mouth cancers are going undiagnosed
Mouth cancers could be going undiagnosed as a result of dentists refusing to offer consultations, medical leaders have warned. Routine dental appointments always involve checks for signs of the disease, which include inflamed or white patches in the mouth, and small lumps or blisters. These examinations are vital, as the symptoms are often painless or not considered serious by patients.
MedicalXpress
'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack
A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
MedicalXpress
Some cancer immunotherapy treatments may damage fertility
Researchers have discovered that some immunotherapy treatments used to treat cancer can cause fertility damage. It means these treatments could affect the future fertility and hormonal health of female cancer survivors, prompting experts to call for more research and preventative measures, such as freezing eggs. Led by the Biomedicine Discovery...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization for vaccine booster retooled for Omicron
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech said on Monday they had sought U.S. authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster retooled to target the Omicron variant, and would have doses available to ship immediately after regulatory clearance.
