Terminally ill man, 69, jumps to death from NYC apartment: cops

A 69-year-old terminally ill man jumped to his death from his Manhattan apartment window — and a 61-year-old man fatally plunged from a Brooklyn roof several hours later, authorities said.

The older man – who was suffering from a life-threatening illness and was suicidal – fell from a fifth-floor window at the pre-war co-op building on East 12th Street near Second Avenue in the East Village around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

First responders discovered him in front of the building, and he was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m., cops said.

Police believe his death was a suicide.

In Brooklyn, a 61-year-old man was witnessed jumping from the roof of a 15-story apartment building on Eastern Parkway near Washington Avenue, just off Prospect Park, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

No criminality was suspected, according to police.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .