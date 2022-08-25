ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terminally ill man, 69, jumps to death from NYC apartment: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 3 days ago

A 69-year-old terminally ill man jumped to his death from his Manhattan apartment window — and a 61-year-old man fatally plunged from a Brooklyn roof several hours later, authorities said.

The older man – who was suffering from a life-threatening illness and was suicidal – fell from a fifth-floor window at the pre-war co-op building on East 12th Street near Second Avenue in the East Village around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The 69-year-old victim, who cops say was terminally ill and suicidal, plunged from the East Village building around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Robert Mecea

First responders discovered him in front of the building, and he was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m., cops said.

Police believe his death was a suicide.

Police say the man jumped from a fifth-floor window.
Robert Mecea

In Brooklyn, a 61-year-old man was witnessed jumping from the roof of a 15-story apartment building on Eastern Parkway near Washington Avenue, just off Prospect Park, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

A 61-year-old man jumped to his death from a building on Eastern Parkway near Washington Avenue in Crown Heights Thursday morning.
Gregory P. Mango

He was pronounced dead on scene.

No criminality was suspected, according to police.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .

