ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nightclub bans ‘staring’ without ‘verbal consent’ in new ‘woke’ policy

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcr2Y_0hV7iouj00

The days of checking someone out at a club are over.

An Australia nightclub said it will remove people who are caught staring at someone without that person’s consent.

Club 77 in Sydney included unwanted attention from strangers in its updated “zero-tolerance policy” on harassment.

The venue posted the woke update on its Instagram account, saying the club is “not a place to come to if your sole purpose is to ‘pick up.’ ”

“As a nightclub, we encourage you to interact with strangers, however any engagement MUST begin with verbal consent,” the statement read. “This also applies if you are, for example, staring at someone from afar.”

The club has hired designated “safety officers” — who will be wearing a pink hi-visibility vest — to handle complaints and concerns.

“If we receive reports of any behavior that has made someone feel uncomfortable, the reported individual will be removed from the venue and the police will be called,” the statement said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg1SMpTsJmk

Club 77 said in the statement it will “encourage feedback” — which patrons were quick to provide, with comments including “RIP to social interaction” and “not allowed to look at people now.”

“Never before has the term ‘go woke, go broke’ been more appropriate,” one wrote.

“I had to make sure this wasn’t the onion,” another person quipped.

“The stupidity of these rules will guarantee that the only patrons to attend this club will be the snowflake generation,” someone said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYiZ8_0hV7iouj00
The club has hired designated “safety officers” to handle complaints and concerns.
Instagram/Club 77
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyzgG_0hV7iouj00
Club 77 says it’s striving to provide a safe space for clubgoers.
Instagram/Club 77

“Don’t you have to stare at someone first to see them staring?” someone asked, pointing out the potential flaws in the new policy.

Club 77 says it’s striving to provide a safe space for clubgoers, and is “committed to developing and nurturing a strong culture of consent.”

Comments / 7

Allyson PD
3d ago

ok so now you can't look at people in a bar. ok . I mean there is looking because they he is cute or she is cute and your checking them out then there is the ogling which is just 🤢. I'm so glad I'm happily married and we are home bodies. good luck to you honest people who are just honestly taking a respectful look.

Reply
2
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy