ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

MSNBC analyst slams Biden student loan relief as boost to ‘corrupt’ higher ed system

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWQvf_0hV7im9H00

MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan questioned the timing and motivations behind the Biden administration’s student loan debt forgiveness plan on Thursday.

Jordan joined a chorus of critics who have jabbed President Biden over his debt cancellation announcement during her Thursday appearance on “Morning Joe.” She argued the plan did nothing to address the underlying issues in what she described as an “obscene” collegiate education system.

“I am concerned about it adding to inflation,” Jordan said. “I don’t really understand the timing, necessarily, because even politically, what’s the bump? What’s the point in doing this right now at this specific point?”

“I guess what I find annoying about it is that it doesn’t address the higher education cartel,” Jordan added. “And it basically is infusing money into a higher education system that is basically just corrupt at this point. You look at how much tuition has just skyrocketed over the last 20, 30 years.”

Mediaite earlier reported on Jordan’s remarks.

The Biden White House has billed its plan to forgive up to $20,000 in outstanding loan debt for eligible individuals as a measure of much-needed relief for those still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration also extended the moratorium on debt payments through the end of December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWHZV_0hV7im9H00
Elise Jordan ripped the “absurd” cost of college tuition.
MSNBC

Jordan, a former aide in George W. Bush’s administration, pointed out that the surging cost of a college education was not addressed in Biden’s initiative.

“My college tuition is three times today what it was 20 years ago. That’s just absurd,” Jordan added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOBub_0hV7im9H00
President Biden faced pressure from progressives to cancel debt.
Getty Images for We, The 45 Mill

Biden’s plan drew sharp criticism from GOP lawmakers who alleged Biden’s debt relief was an opportunistic ploy to secure favor with voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Some progressives also ripped the initiative, claiming it does not go far enough to alleviate financial obstacles for indebted individuals.

Some experts say that the debt relief measures, as currently constructed, could actually result in higher tuition costs in the future.

An analysis by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget determined the student loan debt relief plan could cost taxpayers up to $600 billion over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSViD_0hV7im9H00
Biden’s plan forgives up to $20,000 in debt for individuals.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

“It would do nothing to actually make education more affordable, and if anything, this policy will drive up tuition costs while raising prices on a variety of other goods and services for ordinary Americans,” said CRFP President Maya MacGuineas.

Meanwhile, former Obama administration economist Jason Furman earlier warned that Biden’s move was equivalent of pouring “ gasoline on the inflationary fire ” for the US economy.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Furman
Person
Maya Macguineas
OK! Magazine

Trouble In The White House: Bill & Hillary Clinton's Biggest Relationship Rumors & Scandals

One of the most talked-about marriages in American politics is the nearly 50 year union between Bill and Hillary Clinton. The political powerhouses have been joined at the hip since the early 1970s, with Bill popping the question in 1973. The couple later tied the knot in 1975 and welcomed their first and only daughter, Chelsea, five years later.Throughout their high-profile professional lives, their relationship has been rocked by everything from the pressures of their bustling careers to infidelity. EX-HILLARY CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN DETAILS SEXUAL ASSAULT BY U.S. SENATOR IN NEW BOOK: 'ALL I WANTED WAS FOR THE LAST...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy