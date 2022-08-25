UEFA Champions League Draw - Live - Who Will Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?

The draw for the UEFA Champions League group qualifying stages is taking place and we can bring you the draw details LIVE.

Group A

1 Ajax

2 Liverpool

3 Napoli

4 Rangers

Group B

1 FC Porto

2 Atletico Madrid

3 Bayer Leverkusen

4 Club Brugge

Group C

1 Bayern Munich

2 Barcelona

3 Inter Milan

4 Viktoria Plzen

Group D

1 Eintracht Frankfurt

2 Tottenham Hotspur

3 Sporting CP

4 Marseille

Group E

1 AC Milan

2 Chelsea

3 RB Salzburg

4 Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

1 Real Madrid

2 RB Leipzig

3 Shakhtar Donetsk

4 Celtic

Group G

1 Manchester City

2 Sevilla

3 Borussia Dortmund

4 FC Copenhagen

Group H

1 Paris Saint-Germain

2 Juventus

3 Benfica

4 Maccabi Haifa

5.20pm - a reminder of the pots for the draw.

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

Maccabi Haifa

Viktoria Plzen

Marseille

Rangers

FC Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb

The draw for the UEFA Champions League group qualifying stages is taking place and we can bring you the draw details LIVE.

It was an agonising end to the season for Liverpool as they lost 1-0 in the final in Paris to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

Despite dominating the game, they could not get past Thibaut Courtois who was outstanding in helping Los Blancos win their 14th European Cup.

Jurgen Klopp will want to ensure therefore that his team tries to make up for last season's disappointment with another run to the final.

IMAGO / Legitkuva

Champions League Group Stages Schedule

Matchday 1 6th/7th September

Matchday 2 13th/14th September

Matchday 3 4th/5th October

Matchday 4 11th/12th October

Matchday 5 25th/26th October

Matchday 6 1st/2nd November

When Is The Draw?

This season's draw for the group stages will take place on Thursday from 5pm BST in Istanbul, Turkey which is where the final will be hosted.

How Can I Watch/Stream The Draw?

In the UK, the draw can be watched from 5pm on BT Sport.

For international viewers, the draw can also be watched on UEFA’s YouTube channel .

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |