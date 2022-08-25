Read full article on original website
Cirque Italia Dazzling Fans With Circus Arts Water Show This Weekend At Davenport Fairgrounds
Cirque Italia – featuring a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience in every CIRCUS ARTS MOVE — will perform 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. When: August 27 th – 28 th ,...
Beaux Arts Fair Hits Davenport’s Figge September 10-11
There will be much fun on Figge Plaza for the fall Beaux Arts Fair September 10 and 11! Enjoy a variety of art vendors as well as free Spin Art on the Bechtel Plaza each day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Museum admission will be FREE to all on both Saturday and Sunday.
Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
OMG! Legally Blonde Dances Into Davenport November 20
OMG you guys!!! Legally Blonde – The Musical is coming to Davenport November 20!. Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde – The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde – The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.
aroundptown.com
Rock Falls Art In The Park
Come explore art along the Rock River at the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls. Rock Falls Tourism will be host to its 5th annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2pm to 6pm. All are invited to get the first look at the 8 new sculptures that will be installed throughout the week of August 29th.
Ballet Quad Cities Returns This Weekend With Ballet On The Lawn At Davenport’s Outing Club
Ballet on the Lawn, Ballet Quad Cities’ 26th Season Opener, will take place this Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport, Iowa. Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join us for an afternoon of exiting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to our 26th season!
KWQC
Moline’s sesquicentennial celebration underway through Saturday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is hosting a sesquicentennial celebration in honor of 150 years since being incorporated. TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports twice from the the music and arts street festival going on through Aug. 27 at River Drive between 12th and 15th Streets in downtown Moline.
East Moline Hosting Iron And Grain Makers Market Today
Come on out for some fun Saturday, August 27th from 9:00-2:00 in East Moline at Iron + Grain Boutiques and Iron + Grain Coffee House for our August Makers Market!. This one-day FREE family-friendly event features a shopping from dozens of local makers and small businesses and live music from Bo Orrin + Angela Meyer!
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Announces 46th Season Shows
Located in downtown Rock Island, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has been treating audiences to the finest in dining and professional stage entertainment for the past 45 years. For the venue’s spectacular 46th season, beginning next January, Circa ‘21 is proud to announce five marvelous mainstage productions that include three Quad Cities premieres and two returning favorites, one of them among the biggest Broadway hits of all time, as well as two debuting musicals from legendary performers!
KWQC
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
Celebrate Fiesta Day with the 69th annual parade in Rock Falls and Sterling
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — An annual parade will be celebrating local Latin culture and heritage through the streets of Sterling and Rock Falls on Saturday, Sept.17. The 69th annual Fiesta Parade, organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee will kick off at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls.
Iowa’s East Village Hosting Farm Days Providing Fun For The Family
Looking for some free family-fun this weekend? Then look no further than Farm Days in the Village!. Farm Days in the Village is happening this Saturday Aug 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Aug 28. from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Village of East...
Have Fall Fun in LeClaire October 9
Yummy food trucks, popular local vendors, games/activities for kids, scrumptious desserts and more can be at LeClaire Fall Fest on October 9 from 11am-4pm!. Free admission and fun for all ages. Join in the fun all the while supporting the River Valley Optimist Club.
Moline’s Black Box Theatre Presenting ‘My Brother’s Gift’ In September
The Black Box Theatre is producing My Brother’s Gift as a part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today (outofdarknessqc.com) Designed and directed by Black Box co-founder Lora Adams. The production features Patti Flaherty as Adult Eva. Wrigley Mancha as young Eva, Charles Thomas Budan as Heinz, Jennifer Cook Gregory as Mutti, Mischa Hooker as Pappy, Ben Bergthold as Herman, Paige Jackson as Sanna and Lily Critchfield as Mrs. Jansen.
Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
ComedySportz Quad-Cities Holding Auditions in September
Moline, IL – ComedySportz® Quad Cities, the returning improvisational comedy group based out of The Spotlight Studio in Moline, are announcing auditions for their roster. Auditions will be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Avenue in Moline, IL, and anyone wishing to audition should plan to attend only one of three opportunities: Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th at 6 p.m., or on Sunday, September 11th at 2 p.m. Each audition will last approximately 2½ hours, and anyone attending must be at least 17-years old. No improv or stage experience is necessary – just a great attitude and willingness to have fun!
Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc
It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
Stock & Pile Ribbon Cutting Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend At Rock Island’s Skeleton Key
Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting this Friday, August 26 at 3 pm for Stock & Pile, a new collaboration with Rescued of Moline. Stock & Pile is a new endeavor located inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques that accepts new and gently used art and craft supplies and sells them to area makers by the pound. The proceeds from Stock & Pile will benefit Rescued, a Moline based high-end resale boutique that supports pets in need.
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
