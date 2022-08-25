ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna Is ‘So Proud’ of Daughter Lourdes Leon for Releasing Debut Song

By Hannah Dailey
 3 days ago

The Queen of Pop is making way for her princess to shine. In a recent Instagram story, Madonna shared how happy she is that her daughter Lourdes Leon is following in her footsteps after the 25-year-old released her debut single, “ Lock&Key ,” Wednesday (Aug. 24) under the moniker Lolahol.

Posting a screenshot of the psychedelic cover artwork for Leon’s upbeat dance track, Madonna tagged her daughter’s account and added a red heart emoji. “I am so proud of you Lola!” she also wrote.

The 64-year-old icon also shared links to Leon’s song, encouraging viewers to listen on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube and more.

Born to Madonna and dancer/fitness trainer Carlos Leon in 1996, Lolahol is also a model as well as a dancer — meaning Madge isn’t the only parent the rising star has taken after. In fact, she graduated in 2018 from the University of Michigan, where she studied dance.

In August of last year, Leon appeared alongside Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and other models on the cover of Vogue , and revealed in her interview with the publication that she’d paid for her college tuition entirely on her own. “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” she asserted.

The following month, she spoke with Interview about growing up with Madonna as her parent, and revealed the advice her mom gave her about working in the entertainment industry. “She’s very much like, ‘Proceed with caution and think about what you want to be known for,'” Leon shared. “My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks. That’s not what I want people to remember me by. It’s not real.”

Check out the music video for Lourdes “Lolahol” Leon’s single “Lock&Key” below:

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard

Comments / 0

