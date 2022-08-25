Gov. Abbott hits back after NYC mayor accuses him of hypocrisy: 'This is an American problem' caused by Biden

The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.

POTUS ・ 8 DAYS AGO