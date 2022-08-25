Read full article on original website
90 Day Road Closure About To Begin
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Highway 96 between Greenleaf and Denmark is set to fully close beginning Monday as part of the WIS 96 Project. Highway 96 will be closed between County B in Shirley and Interstate-43 in Denmark as part of the $12.8 million project. Work will include...
Sturgeon Bay woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
A 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man is behind bars after striking a woman with his car Saturday evening. The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. when the man, who was driving westbound on Gordon Road in the Town of Sevastopol, hit a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman. He lost control of his vehicle after that, crossing the eastbound lane before entering a ditch and hitting a fence at a nearby orchard.
UPDATE: I-43 in Manitowoc County reopened after package spill
KELLNERSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Those expecting an Amazon package today might have a later than normal delivery time, as some packages are laying on I-43 in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about a vehicle crash that resulted in numerous Amazon packages spilling out. The incident happened on I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road.
UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
Suicide Prevention Ride paves the way in Brown Co.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 13th annual Suicide Prevention Ride took place in Brown County on Sunday welcoming community members and motorists from all over the state ready and willing to ride for a great cause. The ride started at 12 p.m. and ended at around 5 p.m....
State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
Hit-and-run in Door County kills woman
An SUV hit a woman in Door County and then fled the scene, the woman was killed and the crash remains under investigation.
Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side
Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
Manufacturing First Returns to Green Bay in October
The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing conference is returning to Green Bay in October. The event will be held at the Resch Expo on October 26th from 7:00 to 4:00 p.m. The annual event capping National Manufacturing Month provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow...
The State Takes Over Oshkosh Boating Hit & Run Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
High-Speed Internet To All Of Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County officials are negotiating a $27.2 million loan that they hope will bring high speed service to almost all residents. The county is working with Bug Tussel, a Green Bay-based internet provider, which specializes in bringing services to rural communities. Bug Tussel has...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Door County, suspect arrested
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday evening, an SUV struck a pedestrian, and crashed into a ditch, leading to the driver running away from the scene on foot. According to a release, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash around 5:30 p.m. on August 27. Deputies say that the incident happened on County Highway BB, in the Town of Sevastopol.
Manitowoc PD search for dogs that bit victim
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
Wisconsin Vein Center Holds a Ribbon Cutting for their New ECOLCE Technology
The Wisconsin Vein Center in Manitowoc has introduced its’ new state-of-the-art services in Body Sculpting, skin tightening and muscle toning. It’s called EVOLVE, according to Dr. Kimberly Ridl, Physician and Owner at their clinic, located at 940 Maritime Drive. Following a Ribbon-Cutting and Open House late Thursday afternoon,...
Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
Gov. Evers announces $900,000 grant for the Port of Manitowoc
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc.
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
1730 North 4th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Fantastic home with 3+ bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on Sheboygan’s northside with updates around every turn! This gorgeous property is only a few blocks from Lake Michigan and has a THREE car garage! The main level offers a lovely living room with built-in, main level bedroom, stunning bathroom with shiplap wall, kitchen with complementary cabinets, and a fabulous mudroom. The upper level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bonus area for a perfect toy room/office/craft room or anything in between. Envision gorgeous summer nights from your enclosed, three seasons porch & head to the backyard to find your outdoor oasis. The meticulous landscaping offers a wonderful view year-round. Updates include, but are not limited to, siding, roof, windows, trim, garage doors, furnace, water heater.
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Shawano County
TOWN OF RICHMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – There was a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 29 in Shawano County on Wednesday. It happened around 12:30pm in the eastbound lanes near County Road MMM. An accident report says a pick-up truck was crossing Highway 29 when the biker hit the side...
