Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2019 Drug-induced Death
Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Galloway Township has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019 -- and he will likely only serve seven years in prison for his actions. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer states on Monday, 22-year-old Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty to a...
Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ
A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP
I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Should Southern New Jersey Districts Now Start School In August?
For the first time, school districts in the Garden State are headed back to school this week. Never have schools in New Jersey gone back in session in mid-August. For a few districts in Morris County, they've already begun their new term. Sources report that some superintendents believe going back...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/27
6 - 12 knots (Gust 12 knots) TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
These Were Named The Best Theme Parks In New Jersey, New York and PA
We all want to feel like a kid again and there is no better way to do that than to visit a theme park! We are at the end of summer and it is the perfect time to take one last ride. Reader’s Digest did a deep dive into the...
America’s Oldest Standing, Operating Lighthouse is right Here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Hilarious Jersey Shore Mom at the Beach Video is All of Us
Summer is wrapping up in a couple of weeks, and I thought it'd be fun to reminisce on one of my favorite TikTok videos: "Jersey Shore Mom Goes to the Beach" by user hashtagkarenag2. Especially since this may be many of our moms (or even you reading this). Jersey Shore...
Dumped Cats Leave May’s Landing’s Funny Farm Rescue in a Tough Spot
As the video begins, you can tell that Laurie Zaleski is annoyed and frustrated. The founder and president of Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing is standing outside the rescue with Cindy, a woman she identifies as the volunteer in charge of cats. The video, which appears on Funny Farm's Facebook page, was shot at about 7 am Tuesday.
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
At Least 5 Injured Following “Roller Coaster Incident” at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ
At least five guests at Six Flags Great Adventure were hurt earlier Thursday evening when they rode the El Toro roller coaster. Television chopper footage from overhead showed ambulances around El Toro roller coaster as of 9pm. Several riders reported back pain on the ride Thursday evening. First responders from...
NJ Holding $5.9 Billion in Unclaimed Assets — Search for Your Name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
Did Danny Devito Just Settle NJ’s Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham Debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, but that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0