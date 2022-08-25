ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ

A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
NEWARK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP

I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey State
Belleville, NJ
Crime & Safety
Belleville, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
SoJO 104.9

Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack

In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
TRAFFIC
SoJO 104.9

The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
SoJO 104.9

Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
TRAFFIC
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
TRAVEL
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey gas prices among the nation's highest

As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
TRAFFIC
SoJO 104.9

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Did Danny Devito Just Settle NJ's Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham Debate?

It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, but that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
CELEBRITIES
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

