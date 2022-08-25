ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gladiators’ Reboot Officially Gets the Green Light

While it seems impossible that it’s already September, autumn’s nearing arrival means that some of our favorite shows are just a few weeks from their all-new season debuts. However, amid all the season returners are also a handful of reboots, and this year it’s been announced that the early 2000s gameshow Gladiators will return entirely revamped after a 20-year hiatus.

According to Deadline, the game show, produced by MGM Studios and Hungry Bear Media, includes some classic features from the series’ original airing as well as some new attributes. Specifically, Gladiators fans can look forward to all new games when the rebooted series premieres in addition to classic challenges. Even more noteworthy, however, is that every episode of Gladiators will conclude, as it used to, with the “fan favorite” The Eliminator.

Unfortunately, we still have a while to wait until the TV show will air. Per the outlet, filming for Gladiators doesn’t begin until next year, taking place in Sheffield, UK.

In speaking about the series’ long-awaited return, Katie Phillips, BBC’s Director of Unscripteds, said, “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.”

Gladiators originally aired on ITV from 1992 until 2000 and, per the outlet, was based on the U.S format American Gladiators. The hit series’ return to BBC comes as Channel 4 executives deemed the current state of reboots “depressing.” News of Gladiators‘ reboot came during the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Reboots Accompanying ‘Gladiators’ Return

Gladiators is hardly the only classic reboot coming to BBC and given Channel 4’s disheartening observation below, the return of some beloved series is sure to excite fans, old and new.

Aside from Gladiators, the news outlet also reported that the network will air an all-new installment of Blue Planet, Blue Planet III.

In comparison to Gladiators, Blue Planet III plans to take viewers on another exploration of our globe’s oceans, with the upcoming third installment focusing on five major underwater habitats. These include Tropical Seas, Temperate Seas, Polar Seas, High Seas, and Deep Seas. In addition, the reboot’s sixth episode is set to feature major changes in various seas.

What makes Blue Planet‘s return alongside Gladiators even more exciting is that filmmakers have promised to use the most advanced technology in able to capture stunning footage.

Per BBC commissioners, filmmakers working on the project said Blue Planet III uses “the very latest in underwater filming techniques to reveal brand new and untold stories from magical underwater worlds.”

The last installment of Blue Planet to premiere was its second one in 2017. The BBC film, from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, has positive environmental results, leading to a sea change in plastic pollution.

