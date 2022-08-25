ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5NEWS

Bentonville farmer's market hits $1 million sales mark

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Incorporated (DBI) has announced that the Bentonville Farmer's Market hit $1 million in sales for the second consecutive year. DBI says this year marks another record-setting season for the popular outdoor market held every Saturday from April through October on the Bentonville Square. Bentonville...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Walmart releases 2022 top toy list

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — ‘Tis the season to shop this year’s most-wanted toys, and they’re all at Walmart at the incredible prices its customers count on. Today, Walmart unveiled its highly anticipated 2022 Top Toy List to help families plan ahead and save on their wish lists this holiday season, featuring more toys than ever for kids of all ages and a wide range of prices.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Gov. Hutchinson assembles national leaders for summit

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is announcing more newsmakers to the lineup for the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” with top leaders from across the nation including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Oklahoma congressman J.C. Watts and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. This press...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

A sales tax increase in Benton County will be on the November ballot

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Justices of the peace approved not one but two ordinances on Aug. 25th. One is an eighth-cent temporary sales tax that would cover the cost of the jail expansion and expire once the bonds have been paid and a quarter-cent permanent sales tax that would pay for a new sheriff’s office, a mental health facility, and about 1,200 beds. In total, the expansion is projected to cost $240 million dollars.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Oklahoma AG urges prosecution for performing an abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prosecutors should pursue charges against those who perform elective abortions but should give “substantial leeway" to doctors treating pregnant women for emergency conditions, the state's attorney general wrote Wednesday in a memo to law enforcement. Republican Attorney General John O'Connor, a fierce opponent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
5NEWS

Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Bentonville boy

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events

ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way. Bella Vista Appliance Pickup. Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
