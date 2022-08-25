Read full article on original website
Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad
ARKANSAS, USA — A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from recreational cannabis sales will go in this new ad. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational...
Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit now open in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is now open in Fayetteville at 105 N. Mill Ave. The new facility is open 24/7 to assist people in a mental health crisis and offer treatment to them in an effort to provide an alternative to hospitals or jails.
Energy officials tout benefits of Inflation Reduction Act; UA solar project announced
ARKANSAS, USA — A new federal law that’s expected to impact climate change will extend or establish tax incentives for solar arrays, electric vehicles and U.S. manufacturers of solar array components, Arkansas energy officials said. On Friday (Aug. 26), the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association hosted a virtual event...
Student loan debt cancellation in Arkansas: What you need to know
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Millions of Americans with federal student loans could soon see up to $10,000—or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients— forgiven due to a plan announced by President Biden. But what does that mean for Arkansans?. It could mean that any money received to cancel...
Bentonville farmer's market hits $1 million sales mark
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Incorporated (DBI) has announced that the Bentonville Farmer's Market hit $1 million in sales for the second consecutive year. DBI says this year marks another record-setting season for the popular outdoor market held every Saturday from April through October on the Bentonville Square. Bentonville...
Walmart releases 2022 top toy list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — ‘Tis the season to shop this year’s most-wanted toys, and they’re all at Walmart at the incredible prices its customers count on. Today, Walmart unveiled its highly anticipated 2022 Top Toy List to help families plan ahead and save on their wish lists this holiday season, featuring more toys than ever for kids of all ages and a wide range of prices.
Gov. Hutchinson assembles national leaders for summit
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is announcing more newsmakers to the lineup for the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” with top leaders from across the nation including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Oklahoma congressman J.C. Watts and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. This press...
A sales tax increase in Benton County will be on the November ballot
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Justices of the peace approved not one but two ordinances on Aug. 25th. One is an eighth-cent temporary sales tax that would cover the cost of the jail expansion and expire once the bonds have been paid and a quarter-cent permanent sales tax that would pay for a new sheriff’s office, a mental health facility, and about 1,200 beds. In total, the expansion is projected to cost $240 million dollars.
As Hog fans flock to Fayetteville for season opener, NWA expects big economic impact
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback game week is here and that means lots of Hog fans near and far will be making their way to Fayetteville for Saturday’s season opener. Shops, hotels, restaurants and everything in between will see a big boom in business once football season starts and this year is no exception.
Arkansas nonprofit urges the importance of carrying naloxone kits
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day aimed to help remove the stigma of substance abuse and hopes to encourage more to seek help with addiction. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nearly 92,000 people in the US died from drug-involved overdose...
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
Oklahoma AG urges prosecution for performing an abortion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prosecutors should pursue charges against those who perform elective abortions but should give “substantial leeway" to doctors treating pregnant women for emergency conditions, the state's attorney general wrote Wednesday in a memo to law enforcement. Republican Attorney General John O'Connor, a fierce opponent of...
Local counselor & church offering free group sessions after county fair shooting
FARMINGTON, Arkansas — A local mental health counselor is offering free group sessions to those impacted by the Washington County fair shootings. Sherri Gansz is the owner of Cardinals care center in Farmington. She was contacted for a therapy appointment by someone who was at the shooting on Friday.
Federal lawsuit filed against Arkansas officers seen beating man in video
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester have filed a federal lawsuit after a now-viral video from Aug. 21 shows two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer on top of him, in some instances kneeing and slamming his head on the ground, during his arrest.
Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Bentonville boy
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
Rise in number of jobless pushes Arkansas’ July unemployment rate up to 3.3%
ARKANSAS, USA — A slower pace of job growth and a 2.5% rise in the number of jobless pushed Arkansas’ unemployment rate up slightly to 3.3% in July from the 3.2% in June. The jobs picture is better than a year ago when the July 2021 rate was 4%. The U.S. rate in July was 3.5%.
Bentonville first responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Kevin Boydston with the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a...
Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events
ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way. Bella Vista Appliance Pickup. Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with...
