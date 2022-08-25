Read full article on original website
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
Air Force picks GE as one of five for $975M jet engine prototype work
The Air Force has chosen five companies to develop prototypes of a next-generation fighter jet engine, and General Electric is among them. GE Co. has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling of $975 million to work in the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program, the Department of Defense recently said.
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
Cincinnati Museum Center traveling exhibits on display this fall
The Cincinnati Museum Center has been a staple for artistic student inspiration for over 200 years. Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out these featured exhibits before time runs out. America’s Epic Treasures. Open until Jan. 8, “America’s Epic Treasures” is tucked away in...
Purple People Bridge Company, Baynum Painting team up for special paint, Boom on the Bridge event
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Purple People Bridge, and to promote the bridge re-painting efforts, crews from Newport-based Baynum Painting were on the bridge this week painting the entryway arch on the Newport side of the bridge. “We are incredibly excited to have Baynum Solutions sponsor our annual...
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood
In the CUF neighborhood, some residents are fed up with rowdy students, after some threw a massive party last week. Some videos of the party are circulating on social media.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Cincinnati Students Make it to Almaty Despite Canceled Flight
Despite their canceled charter flight, Bochurim in the Cincinnati Yeshiva who excelled in the summer learning mivtza, made it to Almaty for Chof Av on a last-minute flight through Tashkent. Yeshivas Lubavitch Cincinnati, under the leadership of Rabbi Gershon Avtzon, continues through the summer with a special Yeshivas Kayitz. Under...
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28
See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
Alexandria to bring in more revenue despite decreased tax rate
At a public hearing last week, Alexandria City Council proposed changes to this year’s property tax rate in order to avoid gaining more revenue than allowed by law. Despite the fact that this year’s proposed tax rate is slightly less than last year’s, the city is expected to draw in more revenue. This is attributable to, officials said, property appreciation.
Sheryl Long: Mayor's pick for city manager pledges to make City Hall 'accessible to all citizens'
A who's who of Cincinnati and Hamilton County turned out for a Friday afternoon press conference by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to see him introduce Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long as his pick to be Cincinnati's next city manager. Spotted in the crowd: City department heads, owners of sports teams,...
Ludlow’s ‘last remaining piece of railroad history’ to undergo restoration
A historic Ludlow building abandoned since the 1970s will regain life over the next six years as the Ludlow Heritage Museum seeks to restore the former railyard storehouse.
Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora
Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
890 W. Loveland Ave Apt. A8
Large Two Bedroom-Private Balcony (Some with a Wooded View) - CHAPELWOOD APARTMENTS. Newly Renovated 2 bedroom units available today (some wooded view still available). Conveniently located only minutes from historic Loveland, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Relax by our poolside, read a book or picnic in the courtyard area, and enjoy biking/hiking on the Little Miami Nature Trail.
Reality TV cooking contestant helps open new restaurant in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A chef is taking his talents from the reality TV scene to the Tri-State. Camerron Dangerfield, "Chef Cam," is on a mission to open and revamp Black and minority owned businesses in cities across the country. His skills have been showcased on Food Network, winning Chopped and...
Organizers with Holiday in Lights start petition to save event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The popular Holiday in Lights 5K run and light show may not have a venue this season at Sharon Woods. The Great Parks of Hamilton County, who usually hosts Holiday in Lights, will no longer host the event. “We are heartbroken to announce that Great Parks of Hamilton...
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
Springboro High School teacher awarded as "Educator of the Year"
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - The Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) selected Springboro High School (SHS) Teacher Beth Andrews as its 2022 “Educator of the Year.”. The Warren County SWCD recognized Mrs. Andrews at their annual meeting on August 24 or her commitment to collaborations and experiences...
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
