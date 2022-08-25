ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force picks GE as one of five for $975M jet engine prototype work

The Air Force has chosen five companies to develop prototypes of a next-generation fighter jet engine, and General Electric is among them. GE Co. has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling of $975 million to work in the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program, the Department of Defense recently said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati Museum Center traveling exhibits on display this fall

The Cincinnati Museum Center has been a staple for artistic student inspiration for over 200 years. Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out these featured exhibits before time runs out. America’s Epic Treasures. Open until Jan. 8, “America’s Epic Treasures” is tucked away in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Business
Highland Heights, KY
Business
City
Highland Heights, KY
anash.org

Cincinnati Students Make it to Almaty Despite Canceled Flight

Despite their canceled charter flight, Bochurim in the Cincinnati Yeshiva who excelled in the summer learning mivtza, made it to Almaty for Chof Av on a last-minute flight through Tashkent. Yeshivas Lubavitch Cincinnati, under the leadership of Rabbi Gershon Avtzon, continues through the summer with a special Yeshivas Kayitz. Under...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28

See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
LOVELAND, OH
linknky.com

Alexandria to bring in more revenue despite decreased tax rate

At a public hearing last week, Alexandria City Council proposed changes to this year’s property tax rate in order to avoid gaining more revenue than allowed by law. Despite the fact that this year’s proposed tax rate is slightly less than last year’s, the city is expected to draw in more revenue. This is attributable to, officials said, property appreciation.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora

Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
AURORA, IN
thexunewswire.com

890 W. Loveland Ave Apt. A8

Large Two Bedroom-Private Balcony (Some with a Wooded View) - CHAPELWOOD APARTMENTS. Newly Renovated 2 bedroom units available today (some wooded view still available). Conveniently located only minutes from historic Loveland, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Relax by our poolside, read a book or picnic in the courtyard area, and enjoy biking/hiking on the Little Miami Nature Trail.
LOVELAND, OH
dayton.com

Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park

The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
HAMILTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Springboro High School teacher awarded as "Educator of the Year"

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - The Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) selected Springboro High School (SHS) Teacher Beth Andrews as its 2022 “Educator of the Year.”. The Warren County SWCD recognized Mrs. Andrews at their annual meeting on August 24 or her commitment to collaborations and experiences...
SPRINGBORO, OH
Fox 19

Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

