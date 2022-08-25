ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WWMT

Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire

LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. The EPA has also issued a fuel waiver for Michigan and three other states impacted by the refinery shutdown. The EPA issued the following statement:. As part...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

AG Nessel: Beware of student loan forgiveness scammers

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief announced recently by the Biden Administration. AG Nessel encourages residents to follow these tips to avoid scams...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Pedestrian struck and killed on US-31 in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 39 year-old-man died while crossing US-31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's office. Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-31, near Greenly Street in Holland Township, at 9:28pm, Saturday night. Hit and Run: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

