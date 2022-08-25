Read full article on original website
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Man found with 3 firearms and suspicious item in traffic stop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a man dressed in a ballistics vest with two guns and a rifle in his car, along with a suspicious item that led to the evacuation of several homes in Port St. Lucie. The discovery of the weapons came during a...
Port St. Lucie police arrest man after suspicious package found
Port St. Lucie police arrested a man after investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop and a neighborhood was evacuated.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
villages-news.com
West Palm Beach guest at Waterfront Inn arrested on DUI charge in Cadillac
A West Palm Beach woman staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her Cadillac was pulled over for not having its headlights on. Laura Jane Short, 54, was at the wheel of the white Cadillac at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday...
Arrests in Port St. Lucie highlight 'nationwide epidemic' of catalytic converter thefts
PORT ST. LUCIE — The recent arrests of two South Florida men with what police said were 13 stolen catalytic converters — the most the agency has recovered at one time — highlight an ongoing issue that investigators work to combat, police officials said. Detective Timothy Herring...
wqcs.org
Temporary Parking Lot Completed in Downtown Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday August 26, 2022: With the growing popularity of the Downtown area, the City of Fort Pierce is excited to announce the opening of a new temporary parking area located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Melody Lane. The parking lot has been constructed with over...
treasurecoast.com
Vero Police: Help them ID this Auto Burglar
On 08/24/2022, the pictured male committed an auto burglary in Vero Beach Miracle Mile parking lot. The suspect then used stolen credit cards at various businesses, including Publix, T.J. Maxx, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Deep Six. The suspect was seen traveling by bicycle, with multiple shopping bags on the front...
cbs12.com
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
One teen dead and another wounded in a West Palm Beach shooting
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida) — A double shooting in West Palm Beach leaves one teen dead and another wounded. West Palm Beach Police received a 911 call Friday at around 10 p.m., alerting them to gunfire in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. Authorities said the responding officers found...
850wftl.com
Local waitress steals customer’s wallet
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
WPBF News 25
Lake Worth Beach commissioners make final vote to reopen historic Gulfstream Hotel
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A long-awaited vote took place in Lake Worth Beach on Thursday. After years of a vacant Gulfstream Hotel, new developers Amrit and Amy Gill who have promised to revamp the historic spot, got the green light at a city commission meeting Thursday night. Follow us...
veronews.com
Waterfront pool home with dock offered in Bethel by the Sea
Jeffrey Wokutch ended up in Vero Beach quite by accident, he says. He bought a motor coach and was doing some traveling in Florida, trying to get away from the cold Pittsburgh winters. “I don’t like the cold,” he admits. After checking out Port St. Lucie and Sebastian,...
Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
cw34.com
Property appraiser cautions homeowners about solicitation letters in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Property Appraisers Office in Martin County is warning new homeowners to be wary of letters soliciting a service that you can get free from the county. The county says these letters, which hit mailboxes periodically, are encouraging people to pay a service fee for...
The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?
Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
850wftl.com
Boat consumed by flames in Jupiter
(JUPITER, Florida)– A boat fire alarmed Jupiter residents Friday night. The boat was discovered fully ablaze just before 8 p.m. south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. By 9 p.m., the fire was under control, according to Palm Beach Fire and Rescue. Authorities haven’t said what the cause of the...
sebastiandaily.com
Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD
Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
msn.com
Will $25 million grant decrease Brightline accidents along corridor with worst fatality rate in nation
Safety improvements are coming to railroad crossings along a 145-mile corridor from Miami-Dade to Brevard counties thanks to a $25 million grant from the federal government. Brightline and government officials announced recently that the grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce fatalities along a stretch of tracks with the worst fatality rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, according to the Associated Press.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 25
Otis Jerome Bryant, 62, of the 4300 block of 33rd Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $57,500 bond; Charge(s): battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping. Rollington Cox Jr., 23, of Fort Lauderdale; Status: Released Friday on $35,000 bond; Charge(s): robbery purse/sudden snatching, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, driving with a suspended/revoked license with knowledge.
veronews.com
Man charged after chasing three women with knife
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was jailed this week after deputies said he chased three women with a knife. The man, identified as John Paul Almany, told the women “I’m about to gut a pig” before he ran after them, reports show. It was not known if Almany knew the women.
