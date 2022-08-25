ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Temporary Parking Lot Completed in Downtown Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday August 26, 2022: With the growing popularity of the Downtown area, the City of Fort Pierce is excited to announce the opening of a new temporary parking area located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Melody Lane. The parking lot has been constructed with over...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Vero Police: Help them ID this Auto Burglar

On 08/24/2022, the pictured male committed an auto burglary in Vero Beach Miracle Mile parking lot. The suspect then used stolen credit cards at various businesses, including Publix, T.J. Maxx, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Deep Six. The suspect was seen traveling by bicycle, with multiple shopping bags on the front...
VERO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

One teen dead and another wounded in a West Palm Beach shooting

(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida) — A double shooting in West Palm Beach leaves one teen dead and another wounded. West Palm Beach Police received a 911 call Friday at around 10 p.m., alerting them to gunfire in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. Authorities said the responding officers found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Local waitress steals customer’s wallet

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Waterfront pool home with dock offered in Bethel by the Sea

Jeffrey Wokutch ended up in Vero Beach quite by accident, he says. He bought a motor coach and was doing some traveling in Florida, trying to get away from the cold Pittsburgh winters. “I don’t like the cold,” he admits. After checking out Port St. Lucie and Sebastian,...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?

Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
850wftl.com

Boat consumed by flames in Jupiter

(JUPITER, Florida)– A boat fire alarmed Jupiter residents Friday night. The boat was discovered fully ablaze just before 8 p.m. south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. By 9 p.m., the fire was under control, according to Palm Beach Fire and Rescue. Authorities haven’t said what the cause of the...
JUPITER, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD

Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Will $25 million grant decrease Brightline accidents along corridor with worst fatality rate in nation

Safety improvements are coming to railroad crossings along a 145-mile corridor from Miami-Dade to Brevard counties thanks to a $25 million grant from the federal government. Brightline and government officials announced recently that the grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce fatalities along a stretch of tracks with the worst fatality rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, according to the Associated Press.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Aug. 25

Otis Jerome Bryant, 62, of the 4300 block of 33rd Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $57,500 bond; Charge(s): battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping. Rollington Cox Jr., 23, of Fort Lauderdale; Status: Released Friday on $35,000 bond; Charge(s): robbery purse/sudden snatching, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, driving with a suspended/revoked license with knowledge.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after chasing three women with knife

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was jailed this week after deputies said he chased three women with a knife. The man, identified as John Paul Almany, told the women “I’m about to gut a pig” before he ran after them, reports show. It was not known if Almany knew the women.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

