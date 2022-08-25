ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?

 3 days ago
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner.

Ellen is a TV and Broadway actress who started acting four years before the movie came out in 1978 and described the experience as unforgettable. “I had a lot of fun,” she said.

How John Travolta’s sister, Ellen, got the part

Instagram

During an interview, she revealed how John lobbied to get her in the film. “I was on the lot at Paramount, I was guesting on a sitcom or something, and I came by the set. And (John) said, ‘Do you want to be in the movie? Can my sister be in the movie?’ Literally. … So the next day they wrote me in a part. That’s how loose it was, and never knowing the success, it would become.”

GREASE, John Travolta, 1978, ©Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

She can’t forget John’s request as she still profits from playing the role. “I get residuals every 13 weeks for 40 years. And I only worked two days, maybe one day, with Joan Blondell and that group,” she added.

The fun part of playing the role

Furthermore, regardless of how minor her role was, it stuck with people. She recalled how a woman walked up to her with her daughter. “A mother came up to me with a little girl, maybe 4 years old, and said, ‘Do you know who this is?’ The girl just looks at me. ‘This is the waitress in Grease.’ I was 37. That was 41 years ago that we did that. I said, ‘Maybe she doesn’t recognize me.'”

NUMBER 96, Ellen Travolta, 1980-81. © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Ellen revealed that even her kids enjoyed the fun, “And my kids were crazy for it. It was before DVDs or anything. Every Saturday I’d drop them off at the movies and I remember them all going to get popcorn during ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You.’ That was the popcorn break.”

DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
