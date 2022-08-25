ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jana Kramer is a Proud 'Baseball Mom' as She Cheers on Son Jace in New Video

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJ7Gf_0hV7ga3V00

Jana Kramer wears many hats: country singer, actress and podcaster. Now, the Whine Down with Jana Kramer host is happily adding “ baseball mom” to that list as her 3-year-old son, Jace — who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin — kicks off baseball season.

In her August 24 Instagram Stories, Kramer shared a short clip of herself and a fellow mom friend, Tanya, while they watched their boys at baseball practice. Kramer is sporting a solid black tank top and matching black shorts, with her hair down in loose waves. She’s all smiles as she glances at the camera, then at her friend, who’s wearing a baseball cap and shades. “On this edition of baseball moms,” Kramer says with a laugh while they stand on the sidelines. “Our sons look like bobble heads.” Kramer captioned the video “Baseball moms” along with a crying-laughing emoji.

In the next Instagram Story, Kramer shared a video of little Jace looking super cute while swinging his bat, hitting a baseball off of the baseball tee. His coach helps correct his form before the video ends. In addition to being a “baseball mom” to Jace, Kramer and Caussin also share their 6-year-old daughter, Jolie.

The One Tree Hill alum has been pretty transparent about her personal life as a single mom of two young children, opening up about her struggles and triumphs on both her podcast and Instagram feed. Kramer is always keeping it real, from r elatable mom rants about being short tempered with her kids to documenting sweet and simple mom moments like this one.

These celebrity moms talk about raising their kids on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAbnG_0hV7ga3V00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
People

Cheyenne Floyd Says Kids 'Keep Me Going' as She Preps for Wedding and 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter'

Not only is the mom of two awaiting the premiere of the next iteration of Teen Mom: Next Chapter, but Floyd will also be tying the knot with fiancé Zach Davis. "I'm secretly freaking out," Floyd, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I feel like every day I look at the calendar and I'm like, 'okay it's getting closer,' and then I look at my checklist and it's not getting shorter so things aren't adding up right now."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'

Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie”

Brittany responds… I kinda feel like I’m stuck in an episode of Desperate Housewives with this country music drama going on right now, but honestly, at every awards show, whether it’s the CMAs or the ACMs, artists love to drop this line: “It’s so great to be here, country music is one big family…” And it’s not exactly true There’s plenty of people in the industry that don’t get along, don’t care for each other, or just don’t talk at […] The post Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean's Wife Says Their Daughter's Name Change Has Nothing to Do with Gender

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and wife Rochelle just sent their daughters back to school with a sweet photoshoot of the girls holding balloons — showcasing their name and new grade — but eagle eyed fans immediately noticed something different about their oldest daughter’s new moniker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle DeAnna Mclean (@rochelle_deanna) In a joint August 24 Instagram post, both Rochelle and AJ shared the same snap of their daughters on their first day of school. “After two and half years of homeschool, these two beauties are back to school!” Rochelle wrote in her...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Jolie
SheKnows

The Threat Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn Never Saw Coming — and Will Never Be Able to Shake!

This may be one fate they can’t escape. Watch out, Steffy, because you’ve got a target on your back… and it’s not from Sheila! While we’ve all been focused on the Bold & Beautiful Big Bad taking Finn from his wife, we failed to see another threat growing. But now that the happy couple has finally reunited, it’s time to face the facts and admit that their happily ever after may always be under threat… from Li!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Blake Shelton Reportedly Fighting With Gwen Stefani Over Her Latest 'Obsession' But Here's What to Know

Blake Shelton is allegedly angry with Gwen Stefani because of her new "obsession" with plastic surgery. This is part of a long-running National Enquirer storyline about Stefani supposedly being addicted to getting work done on her face. The idea that there is any tension between Stefani and Shelton, who will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Voice together, is false.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Single Mom#Baseball Cap#Celebrity
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce

Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique.  Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

General Hospital Goes Pop: Could Cody’s Father Actually Be [Spoiler]?!?

The question of the day is “Who’s your daddy?”. For months, General Hospital has been teasing viewers with the notion that the “late” Esme’s mother could be Felicia. But now it’s looking like that was a red herring and, in fact, it’s Mac who stands to add a branch to their family tree — by way of Cody.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Gets the Supermodel Treatment With Stylish 'Vogue Japan' Cover

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is stepping up big time in her modeling career. The 24-year-old model showed off the October 2022 cover of Vogue Japan with her gorgeous face on it. Wearing a chic Louis Vuitton sweatshirt as a dress and a slick, high ponytail, Eve looked stunning in her dewy makeup and bold red lip. (See the photo HERE.) She seemed thrilled at the honor to be on the cover of such a prestigious fashion magazine, writing, “VOGUE JAPAN COVER !!!” while tagging the creative team who assisted with the photoshoot. She added, “Thank you thank you thank you !!!” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy