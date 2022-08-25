The inspirational exploration of art and nature is set to open Sept. 24 with a Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s 2nd birthday. WHAT: Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning exhibition that uses whimsical works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore the balance of ecosystems and mankind’s relationship with nature, is coming to the Susan Garver Family Discovery Garden at the Houston Botanic Garden. The exhibit runs from Saturday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. To mark opening day, Sept. 24, the Garden invites the public to a special Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s second birthday, featuring food, games, and nature activities.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO