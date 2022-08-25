ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Libraries Present Craft Programs For Adults In September

Fort Bend County Libraries will present hands-on programs in September for crafters who would like to learn new crafts or network and share ideas with others who appreciate crafting of all types. Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events. The schedule...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks coming to Houston Botanic Garden

The inspirational exploration of art and nature is set to open Sept. 24 with a Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s 2nd birthday. WHAT: Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning exhibition that uses whimsical works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore the balance of ecosystems and mankind’s relationship with nature, is coming to the Susan Garver Family Discovery Garden at the Houston Botanic Garden. The exhibit runs from Saturday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. To mark opening day, Sept. 24, the Garden invites the public to a special Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s second birthday, featuring food, games, and nature activities.
HOUSTON, TX
Friends Of Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Host Fall Book Sale

People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the book sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, DVDs, and CDs, all at prices that are hard to beat. Prices range from 10¢ for children’s books and 50¢ for adult paperback books up to $2.00 for select hardback books.
FULSHEAR, TX

