Williamson County, TX

'Electrifying'; Samsung donates $1 million to Taylor charities, school district

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Loretta Masters said she couldn't believe it. She was expecting Samsung to possibly give $10,000 to Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry and Community Ministries, a charity that she co-founded in Taylor. But the chip manufacturer instead donated $250,000 to the nonprofit in a ceremony last week.

"It's still hard for me to grasp that we've been recognized and given this amount of money," Masters said this week. Samsung also donated $250,000 each to the Taylor school district, the Boys and Girls Club of Eastern Williamson County and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services.

"Samsung Austin Semiconductor is thrilled to become a part of the fabric of Taylor," said Jon Taylor, corporate vice president of public affairs, in a news release.

"We have been working during the past year to identify the best way to support our new community," he said. "This gift will address the increased needs of its citizens, especially those in eastern Williamson County, around food insecurity, mental health and wellness, and our ongoing commitment to improve the lives and futures of local youth."

Samsung is building a $17 billion semiconductor plant in Taylor that it announced in November. The company has also proposed building 11 new chipmaking facilities in the Austin area over the next two decades, which could lead to nearly $200 billion in new investment and create more than 10,000 jobs, according to documents filed with the state in July.

The announcement about Samsung's $250,000 donation to Bluebonnet Trails was "electrifying," said Andrea Richardson, the chief executive director for the agency. It is Williamson County's mental health authority.

"Bluebonnet Trails Community Services is overjoyed and inspired by Samsung’s very public recognition that a healthy mind supports a healthy body," Richardson said this week.

"This incredibly generous financial support takes a very public and mighty swing at any remaining stigma blocking a child or adult from seeking help. We are thrilled to dedicate the funds toward leveraging investments in mental and physical well-being alongside our valued partners keeping Taylor strong."

Officials at theTaylo r school district will determine how to spend its $250,000 donation from Samsung after a discussion with the school board in the next month, said Tim Crow, a district spokesman.

"A good portion of the funds will be used to fund STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) labs at our elementary schools," Crow said on Wednesday. "Taylor ISD is grateful for the generous donation from our partners at Samsung."

The Boys and Girls Club of Eastern Williamson County hopes to use the $250,000 donation to expand its program for needy children into Hutto and Thrall, said Michael Plowman, the vice president of resource development for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas.

The club is in Taylor and provides afterschool programs, including tutoring and educational games, to students ranging from kindergarteners tohigh schoolseniors, he said. It serves about 152 children per day.

The nonprofit can use the Samsung donation to bring children from Hutto and Thrall to its Taylor location, Plowman said. "Lower-income parents who are working need a place for children to go after school and we have structured activities," he said. "We are very grateful for the Samsung donation. It's a wonderful commitment to our community."

Masters said the $250,000 donation from Samsung to Shepherd's Heart Pantry in Taylor is the largest donation the nonprofit, founded in 1995, has ever received.

"We are so thankful for what we have been given," she said.

The pantry gave away 792,000 pounds of food in 2021, Masters said. The nonprofit serves about 1,200 families per month, provides rental and utility assistance, helps people buy medicine and operates a thrift store.

"A lot of folks get out of the hospital and can't afford medicine," Masters said. "We serve six ZIP codes from Coupland all the way to Bartlett."

Shepherd's Heart will use the donation to serve more people, she said, and may also use it to help finish building a classroom for GED classes and training for jobs such as a certified nurse's aide.

