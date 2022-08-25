ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

thekatynews.com

NAM’s Seeking Submissions For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Art Exhibit

Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Family Violence Center (FVC) is looking for local artists to participate in an Art Exhibit by submitting a piece of artwork that is symbolic to Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The theme is “Sanctuary,” and artists are encouraged to utilize the color purple, due...
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Emergency dentist in Houston are now accepting walk in appointment

“Walk-In Dental ensures 24 hours emergency services in Houston for any dental issues.”. Walk In Dental provides emergency dentists in Houston for dental emergency care. Emergency Dental services are provided to individuals suffering from dental injuries. Walk in Dental is a 7 days emergency care at our Walk-In Dental Treatment...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Libraries Present Craft Programs For Adults In September

Fort Bend County Libraries will present hands-on programs in September for crafters who would like to learn new crafts or network and share ideas with others who appreciate crafting of all types. Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events. The schedule...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Children's Charity gives out 200 beds for children in need

HOUSTON - There's nothing better than a good night's rest in a warm bed, but the sad reality is many children in Houston do not have that luxury. That's why local nonprofit Houston Children's Charity (HCC), spent Saturday morning giving out 200 bed sets to deserving children. In partnership with the Houston Rockets, The Clutch City Foundation, and its "A Better Night's Sleep" program, brand new twin beds, foundations, frames, sheets, as well as blankets and pillows were given out at Texas Mattress Makers on Navigation Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Friends Of Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Host Fall Book Sale

People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the book sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, DVDs, and CDs, all at prices that are hard to beat. Prices range from 10¢ for children’s books and 50¢ for adult paperback books up to $2.00 for select hardback books.
FULSHEAR, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Activity Continues on Katy Boardwalk District Trail System, Entry Roads

Construction has started on the second phase of Katy Boardwalk District’s 2.3-mile outer loop trail, one of the project’s four trail experiences, while work nears completion on the first of three roadways into the property with the second starting in September. The phase-two trail project includes the build...
KATY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Resort wins special recognition as “One of the Top 10 Hotels in Texas” in Travel + Leisure magazine

THE WOODLANDS, TX – It’s become a trope – bordering on a tiresome cliché – to describe a location as a ‘hidden gem.’ Ordinarily at Woodlands Online we strive for better grammar and storytelling; however, when it comes to discussing The Woodlands Resort - Curio Collection by Hilton, we’re hard pressed to find a better description.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Panr

1418 Bridgeland Creek Pkwy Unit# 90

Bridgeland - What a fantastic place to call home! This newly developed lofts offer a large open floor plan with lots of features Located in a cozy yet vibrant pocket, these apartments have everything you need to live stylishly and comfortably. Be sure to call one of our friendly staff today for up to date pricing and availability.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say

HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
HOUSTON, TX

