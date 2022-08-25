HOUSTON - There's nothing better than a good night's rest in a warm bed, but the sad reality is many children in Houston do not have that luxury. That's why local nonprofit Houston Children's Charity (HCC), spent Saturday morning giving out 200 bed sets to deserving children. In partnership with the Houston Rockets, The Clutch City Foundation, and its "A Better Night's Sleep" program, brand new twin beds, foundations, frames, sheets, as well as blankets and pillows were given out at Texas Mattress Makers on Navigation Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO