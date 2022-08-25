Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
thekatynews.com
NAM’s Seeking Submissions For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Art Exhibit
Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Family Violence Center (FVC) is looking for local artists to participate in an Art Exhibit by submitting a piece of artwork that is symbolic to Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The theme is “Sanctuary,” and artists are encouraged to utilize the color purple, due...
getnews.info
Emergency dentist in Houston are now accepting walk in appointment
“Walk-In Dental ensures 24 hours emergency services in Houston for any dental issues.”. Walk In Dental provides emergency dentists in Houston for dental emergency care. Emergency Dental services are provided to individuals suffering from dental injuries. Walk in Dental is a 7 days emergency care at our Walk-In Dental Treatment...
thekatynews.com
Libraries Present Craft Programs For Adults In September
Fort Bend County Libraries will present hands-on programs in September for crafters who would like to learn new crafts or network and share ideas with others who appreciate crafting of all types. Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events. The schedule...
Actions speak louder than words...
I am running for city council because I love League City and the people that live here. During this anniversary week of Hurricane Harvey, I am reminded that it was this devastating disaster that started my interest in City Council.
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
fox26houston.com
Houston Children's Charity gives out 200 beds for children in need
HOUSTON - There's nothing better than a good night's rest in a warm bed, but the sad reality is many children in Houston do not have that luxury. That's why local nonprofit Houston Children's Charity (HCC), spent Saturday morning giving out 200 bed sets to deserving children. In partnership with the Houston Rockets, The Clutch City Foundation, and its "A Better Night's Sleep" program, brand new twin beds, foundations, frames, sheets, as well as blankets and pillows were given out at Texas Mattress Makers on Navigation Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Pearland Little League to be honored with 'Welcome Home Celebration' after World Series run
PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland Little League may not have won it all, but that's not stopping the city from celebrating the young athletes who made #PearlandProud. Pearland lost Thursday to a Tennessee team, knocking them out of the Little League World Series. Although a tough pill to swallow, the...
thekatynews.com
Friends Of Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Host Fall Book Sale
People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the book sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, DVDs, and CDs, all at prices that are hard to beat. Prices range from 10¢ for children’s books and 50¢ for adult paperback books up to $2.00 for select hardback books.
Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands
Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
thekatynews.com
Plane Amazing! Lone Star Flight Museum Sets Plans for a Fantastic Fall Season
Events, exhibits and lots of holiday fun are set for the next several months at the Lone Star Flight Museum. From exhibits highlighting our country’s history to new and visiting aircraft and programs for kids, the museum has a flight plan of fun for the entire family. Labor Day...
Battleship Texas will depart historic San Jacinto site for repairs on Aug. 31, foundation says
There will be a free live stream available on the foundation's YouTube and Facebook page to watch the ship's route to its final destination.
Soft opening underway for new Cooking Girl location in Montrose
A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is currently in its soft opening phase, with a grand opening date still in the works. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is in its soft opening phase, with a...
thekatynews.com
Activity Continues on Katy Boardwalk District Trail System, Entry Roads
Construction has started on the second phase of Katy Boardwalk District’s 2.3-mile outer loop trail, one of the project’s four trail experiences, while work nears completion on the first of three roadways into the property with the second starting in September. The phase-two trail project includes the build...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Resort wins special recognition as “One of the Top 10 Hotels in Texas” in Travel + Leisure magazine
THE WOODLANDS, TX – It’s become a trope – bordering on a tiresome cliché – to describe a location as a ‘hidden gem.’ Ordinarily at Woodlands Online we strive for better grammar and storytelling; however, when it comes to discussing The Woodlands Resort - Curio Collection by Hilton, we’re hard pressed to find a better description.
papercitymag.com
Former Houston Energy Whiz Turns Himself Into a Champagne King — The Unlikely Story of Madame Zéro
A Galveston native now calling Houston home, Matthew Massey took a circuitous route to becoming the founder of Madame Zéro, a newly arrived fine champagne that earned kudos and awards at the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! international wine competition and is served in more than a score of the Bayou City’s most popular restaurants.
Panr
1418 Bridgeland Creek Pkwy Unit# 90
Bridgeland - What a fantastic place to call home! This newly developed lofts offer a large open floor plan with lots of features Located in a cozy yet vibrant pocket, these apartments have everything you need to live stylishly and comfortably. Be sure to call one of our friendly staff today for up to date pricing and availability.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 29 to September 4, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 29 through Sunday, September 4, 2022. This week, Bad Bunny takes over Minute Maid for back-to-back nights, Kid Cudi heads to Downtown Houston, Grupo Firme packs NRG Stadium, and much more. Want to...
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say
HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
