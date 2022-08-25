ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Katy ISD Call for a Voter-Approved Tax Rate Election

The Katy ISD Board of Trustees called for a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (TRE) to fund increases to teacher and staff pay. Texas Education Code requires school districts to conduct an efficiency audit before seeking voter approval to adopt and Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate. Texas law requires school...
KATY, TX
Red Snapper Season in Federal Waters to Close September 2, 2022

The private recreational angler red snapper season in federal waters will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 2. Anglers may continue to harvest up to 4 red snapper per day with a 15-inch minimum length limit from Texas state waters. Under an agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department...
TEXAS STATE
NAM’s Seeking Submissions For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Art Exhibit

Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Family Violence Center (FVC) is looking for local artists to participate in an Art Exhibit by submitting a piece of artwork that is symbolic to Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The theme is “Sanctuary,” and artists are encouraged to utilize the color purple, due...
HOUSTON, TX
Libraries Present Craft Programs For Adults In September

Fort Bend County Libraries will present hands-on programs in September for crafters who would like to learn new crafts or network and share ideas with others who appreciate crafting of all types. Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events. The schedule...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks coming to Houston Botanic Garden

The inspirational exploration of art and nature is set to open Sept. 24 with a Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s 2nd birthday. WHAT: Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning exhibition that uses whimsical works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore the balance of ecosystems and mankind’s relationship with nature, is coming to the Susan Garver Family Discovery Garden at the Houston Botanic Garden. The exhibit runs from Saturday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. To mark opening day, Sept. 24, the Garden invites the public to a special Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s second birthday, featuring food, games, and nature activities.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Department Of Licensing & Regulation

Tow trucks, emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road? You must slow down or move over. Motorists headed out for one last summer holiday should remember that state law requires them to slow down or move over when tow trucks and other emergency vehicles – police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks – are stopped on the side of the road with their lights activated.
TEXAS STATE

