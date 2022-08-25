Read full article on original website
Katy ISD Call for a Voter-Approved Tax Rate Election
The Katy ISD Board of Trustees called for a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (TRE) to fund increases to teacher and staff pay. Texas Education Code requires school districts to conduct an efficiency audit before seeking voter approval to adopt and Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate. Texas law requires school...
Paxton Releases Advisory Clarifying the Law: Public Schools Cannot Impose Mandates as the New School Year Begins
Attorney General Paxton issued an advisory for the start of the new school year, reminding Texas public schools that mask mandates continue to be prohibited, pursuant to Governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38. Attorney General Paxton has been steadfast in his defense of the Governor’s order. He will continue to...
Red Snapper Season in Federal Waters to Close September 2, 2022
The private recreational angler red snapper season in federal waters will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 2. Anglers may continue to harvest up to 4 red snapper per day with a 15-inch minimum length limit from Texas state waters. Under an agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department...
NAM’s Seeking Submissions For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Art Exhibit
Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Family Violence Center (FVC) is looking for local artists to participate in an Art Exhibit by submitting a piece of artwork that is symbolic to Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The theme is “Sanctuary,” and artists are encouraged to utilize the color purple, due...
Libraries Present Craft Programs For Adults In September
Fort Bend County Libraries will present hands-on programs in September for crafters who would like to learn new crafts or network and share ideas with others who appreciate crafting of all types. Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events. The schedule...
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks coming to Houston Botanic Garden
The inspirational exploration of art and nature is set to open Sept. 24 with a Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s 2nd birthday. WHAT: Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning exhibition that uses whimsical works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore the balance of ecosystems and mankind’s relationship with nature, is coming to the Susan Garver Family Discovery Garden at the Houston Botanic Garden. The exhibit runs from Saturday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. To mark opening day, Sept. 24, the Garden invites the public to a special Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s second birthday, featuring food, games, and nature activities.
Plane Amazing! Lone Star Flight Museum Sets Plans for a Fantastic Fall Season
Events, exhibits and lots of holiday fun are set for the next several months at the Lone Star Flight Museum. From exhibits highlighting our country’s history to new and visiting aircraft and programs for kids, the museum has a flight plan of fun for the entire family. Labor Day...
Texas Department Of Licensing & Regulation
Tow trucks, emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road? You must slow down or move over. Motorists headed out for one last summer holiday should remember that state law requires them to slow down or move over when tow trucks and other emergency vehicles – police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks – are stopped on the side of the road with their lights activated.
