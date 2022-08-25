ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Rays aim to break 3-game road slide, play the Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (69-57, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (62-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (8-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -118, Red Sox -101;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (69-56, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (6-3, 2.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -132, Red Sox +111;...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Wander Franco
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting the Bucs' final roster cuts

The preseason is officially in the books for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there’s still one massive task ahead before the start of the regular season. Just like every other team in the league, the Bucs must cut their roster down from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#The Tampa Bay Times#American League#Fanduel Sportsbook
FanSided

Buccaneers head coach makes bold statement about his team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the unfortunate beneficiaries of a plethora of injuries this offseason, specifically to their offensive line, a position they have relied on far more than many thought these past two seasons. Where many predicted Tom Brady’s move to Tampa was a terrible decision because of...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes left on Rays' bench on Friday evening

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes will rest on Friday after Brandon Lowe was named Tampa Bay's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 207 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.8% barrel rate and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays make baseball a world affair

BOSTON — Baseball is already a global game. Last Sunday, the Rays made it even worldlier. Their batting order included players born in eight countries, the most for a game in modern history (since 1900), per the Elias Sports Bureau. That included Brandon Lowe (United States), Manuel Margot and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Red Sox set sights on series sweep of Rays

The Boston Red Sox aim for their first three-game series sweep in two months when they face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon. It has been a tale of two series for Boston on its six-game homestand. After being swept by Toronto, the Red Sox clinched their first series...
BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s the latest on the USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium

Negotiations for USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium remain ongoing, a week after the Bulls’ target date to award the project to a firm. Three companies — Hunt Construction Group, Barton Malow Builders and M.A. Mortenson Company — submitted proposals before the July 22 deadline. The Tampa Bay Times asked for those documents through a public-record request because proposals and bids are typically available 30 days after they are opened or when a decision is made. In this case, the submissions are not yet public, according to USF, because the Bulls have not yet received final replies in the negotiations.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
44K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy