Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
FOX Sports
Rays aim to break 3-game road slide, play the Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays (69-57, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (62-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (8-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -118, Red Sox -101;...
FOX Sports
Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series
Tampa Bay Rays (69-56, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (6-3, 2.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -132, Red Sox +111;...
Projecting the Bucs' final roster cuts
The preseason is officially in the books for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there’s still one massive task ahead before the start of the regular season. Just like every other team in the league, the Bucs must cut their roster down from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline.
FOX Sports
Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game
Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
The New York Yankees will finish their four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Oakland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees have...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
Buccaneers head coach makes bold statement about his team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the unfortunate beneficiaries of a plethora of injuries this offseason, specifically to their offensive line, a position they have relied on far more than many thought these past two seasons. Where many predicted Tom Brady’s move to Tampa was a terrible decision because of...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes left on Rays' bench on Friday evening
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes will rest on Friday after Brandon Lowe was named Tampa Bay's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 207 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.8% barrel rate and...
Rays make baseball a world affair
BOSTON — Baseball is already a global game. Last Sunday, the Rays made it even worldlier. Their batting order included players born in eight countries, the most for a game in modern history (since 1900), per the Elias Sports Bureau. That included Brandon Lowe (United States), Manuel Margot and...
Tampa Bay Rays option left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, recall lefty Garrett Cleavinger
The Tampa Bay Rays made a roster swap of left-handers Saturday after they optioned Ryan Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham and
Yardbarker
Red Sox set sights on series sweep of Rays
The Boston Red Sox aim for their first three-game series sweep in two months when they face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon. It has been a tale of two series for Boston on its six-game homestand. After being swept by Toronto, the Red Sox clinched their first series...
Here’s the latest on the USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium
Negotiations for USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium remain ongoing, a week after the Bulls’ target date to award the project to a firm. Three companies — Hunt Construction Group, Barton Malow Builders and M.A. Mortenson Company — submitted proposals before the July 22 deadline. The Tampa Bay Times asked for those documents through a public-record request because proposals and bids are typically available 30 days after they are opened or when a decision is made. In this case, the submissions are not yet public, according to USF, because the Bulls have not yet received final replies in the negotiations.
