A road rage confrontation in Hialeah turned fatal. Shooter claims self-defense, police say

By Michelle Marchante, Charles Rabin
 3 days ago

A man who police say killed another man during a road rage confrontation in Hialeah Wednesday has not been charged with a crime after telling police he shot the man in self-defense, police said.

Hialeah police Sgt. Jose Torres said in an email to the Miami Herald that the suspected shooter — who hasn’t been named — is cooperating with police while they investigate the incident as a Stand Your Ground case. Once a suspect claims Stand Your Ground, it’s up to the state to disprove a self-defense claim.

Police identified the man who was killed as 60-year-old Juan Alberto Rocha Marrero.

“This stems from a road rage incident where the vehicle Mr. Rocha was in, blocked the shooter,” Torres told the Herald. “Mr. Rocha then exited his vehicle and confronts the driver, resulting in the shooting. This case is still open and active but appears to be an act of Stand Your Ground.”

The shooting happened at an intersection near East Sixth Avenue and Hialeah Drive around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives believe it was road rage based on videos and witness statements, Torres said.

Video obtained by WPLG Local 10 shows Rocha on the ground. Next to him is a man holding what appears to be a gun. He was later taken away by police.

A police officer was seen pumping Rocha’s chest , according to Local 10, while another officer was seen trying to comfort a woman.

Rocha was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police confirmed Thursday. He was shot in the chest , according to WSVN Channel 7.

Torres did not say if Rocha had a weapon or how the other man was threatened in any way.

This article will be updated.

Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

