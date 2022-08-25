Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Country Music Star Garth Brooks Discusses His Upcoming Performance At New Arena In Missouri
Country music star Garth Brooks is set to open the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on October 1st in Ridgedale, Missouri and tickets go on sale on Friday morning. Garth joined the News On 6 team virtually on Thursday to discuss the upcoming show.
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
KTLO
Final day of activities at Baxter County Fair
The 95th annual Baxter County Fair closes Saturday with a full day of activities for the whole family. Home Depot will be sponsoring a kids’ workshop at the outdoor stage at 10. A stick horse rodeo, relay races and a treasure hunt will take place at the Livestock Show...
KYTV
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: See scores and highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s Scoreboard page
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Week 1 of Arkansas and Missouri’s high school football season kicks off Friday night. See the latest scores from games across the area. CLICK HERE!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Branson, MO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Most tourists travel to Branson to watch spectacular performances live on stage. With its great scene, this city has been popularly known as the Live Music Capital of the World. One thing you’d be looking forward to after satisfying your soul in concerts is no other than food. You...
KYTV
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
AR teen missing, could be traveling through southwest MO
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. — A 17-year-old girl from Henderson, Arkansas, is missing and could be traveling through southwest Missouri. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help with finding a missing teenager named Joni Raingrace Templer. According to a BCSO press release, Templer was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at her […]
RELATED PEOPLE
sgfcitizen.org
‘Honeyboy’ Johnson: ‘He’d do anything for anybody who needed something’
James Louis Johnson Sr. was known by many names. His friends called him James or Jim. His work colleagues called him JJ. His family called him Dad or Grandpa or Unc. All those are easily understood. But he also was known as Honeyboy. That one takes a bit of explanation.…
What new stores are coming to the Battlefield Mall?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall: Doggy Style Hot Dogs – Restaurant, opening Oct. 5 *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women Kendra Scott – Jewelry […]
KTLO
MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County
A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bransontrilakesnews.com
Boba Joe’s opens in downtown Branson
A new restaurant in downtown Branson has moved into the former Scoops ice cream location at 111 S. Commercial Street. Boba Joe’s will feature Bliss Artisan ice cream, Boba and Popping Boba Milk and Fruit Teas, and will eventually be home to Little Kitchen Cookie Company’s baked goods.
KYTV
Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. “We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”
933kwto.com
Body Found Near Creek In Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene. Police have not released...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
933kwto.com
Dozens Evicted from Hollister Mobile Home Park
Dozens of residents of a mobile home park in Hollister are being forced to move out after new owners took over the park. The owners told residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park they had four months to vacate. One of the new owners says residents can currently be...
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
KTLO
Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business
A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Comments / 0