parentherald.com
Study Finds Depressed Mothers Show Less Attention to Their Child's Needs
According to NAMI or National Alliance on Mental Illness, there are approximately 20 percent of adults in the United States and 17 percent of children with ages ranging from 6 to 17 are experiencing mental illness or mental health disorders. The most prevailing among both parents and children in the United States today are anxiety disorder (19%) or about 40 million Americans, depression (7%), and lastly post-traumatic stress disorder (4%).
Psychologist Dr. Melissa Goldberg Mintz: How Parents Can Help Their Children To Thrive When They Return To School
Take the time to talk with them about their day. Certain kids might be more willing to share than others, but some sort of structured check in — say, sharing the highs and lows of each of your days around the dinner table — could be a great way to make this space.
psychologytoday.com
How Mindfulness Can Help Parents of Kids With Autism
There are many misconceptions of what mindfulness is about. Mindfulness is not just a series of stress-management techniques, but a way of being with our experiences. Parents of children with autism, among us all, may benefit from mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is one of those things that can be hard to...
YOGA・
7 sneaky warning signs of a codependent relationship, according to relationship therapists
If you sometimes feel guilty about taking time for yourself instead of doing something for your partner, you could be in a codependent relationship.
Is Back To School Anxiety Affecting Your Child?
Getting back to school can be stressful for parents and their children, with some kids experiencing anxiety, mood swings, or behavioral problems. These five methods will help you manage your child's emotions and behavior and allow them to flourish.
Primary school teacher hits back at trolls who say her outfits are ‘inappropriate’
A primary school teacher from New Jersey has been hit by online trolls who claim her outfits and Instagram account are "inappropriate."The woman, who goes by the username @toyboxdollz/ online, has amassed almost a million followers. She shares photos in and outside the classroom, hiding the children's identities. The teacher's Instagram page has been inundated with people blasting her posts, with one saying: "I mean, as a teacher, why even post this?" Another said: "You’re in a classroom taking Instagram pictures with your a** out?" A third added: "I love it, but it's just not appropriate for school." Sign up...
I'm a trauma therapist who helps people who are being bullied by their partner's ex. Here's how I recommend couples move forward.
An ex-partner-turned-bully uses anger to avoid their hurt and vulnerability, therapist Monica Vermani said. She said ignoring them is the way to go.
MedicalXpress
Teens and depression—a back-to-school concern
With many teens heading back to school, peer pressure and academic expectations are once again a reality. These added pressures can cause ups and downs during what can be an already tumultuous time of life. For some teens, though, the lows are more than just temporary feelings. They're symptoms of depression.
How To Discipline A Toddler: What The New Research Says
Understanding how to discipline a toddler can be a confusing prospect for parents. Advice on dealing with tantrums and meltdowns is both prodigious and sometimes contradictory. Do you put a 3-year old in timeouts or try to reason with them? Can you ever yell? Should you just ignore the bad behaviors? Is spanking ever justified?
Fast Company
The kids are not okay: When back to school collides with a youth mental health crisis
Sixteen-year-old “Jeremy” is struggling. Prior to the pandemic he was an extroverted eighth grader with a friend group of 15 to 20 people and an almost perfect GPA. Then school shut down and he spent all of ninth grade at home. Jeremy is a hands-on learner and he found paying attention to a screen difficult. Gradually, he lost touch with most of his friends. Then his family was evicted and he spent a few weeks living in a hotel.
Why Gentle Parenting Requires Much More Than Just Hugs, Kisses and Kindness
Loving our kids is easy. In fact, before a baby is even born, parents tend to have this idea that they are going to shower their child with so much love that their little darling could only respond with positive behavior. However, if you are a parent, you know the reality is that somewhere within every sweet child is a little monster that periodically emerges. And, when emotions are high, there is also a bit of a monster in every parent that needs to be tamed. It can be quite surprising and leave parents at a loss for what to do. Their child obviously needs to be taught right from wrong, but how? With gentle parenting, instead of reacting emotionally to misbehavior, it takes a lot of patience and self-control to mindfully address the situation.
Next Avenue
Hypnotherapy for Health and Happiness
Hypnotherapy is an evidence-based mind-body approach to overall health. "Do you promise you won't make me cluck like a chicken?" I asked the onscreen hypnotherapist, who's clad in a jacket and tie and looks more like an accountant than I thought a hypnotist would look. "I can only make you cluck like a chicken if you want to cluck like a chicken," he says, a touch of weariness in his voice as if he has heard this question a million times before, which I'm sure he has.
ajmc.com
Understanding the Benefits of Multiple Options for PrEP Therapy
Frank J. Palella Jr, MD: In thinking about the multiple modalities that are available for PrEP, this gives us opportunities to customize therapy even more. There are persons for whom intermittent PrEP might be appropriate, and certainly, for some people, daily oral pill-taking might be the right thing. However, the bar has been clearly raised by the availability of injectable PrEP, as evidenced from the data of HPTN 083 and 084, and I think it's set a new standard for diverse types of patients, for MGM [transgender men] and cisgender men, for cisgender women, for people of color, for transgender women in 083. It is wonderful that we have different types of PrEP to offer patients, but in terms of effectiveness, tolerability, and adherence, the new option demonstrated by injectable PrEP with cabotegravir, with Apretude, has set a new standard.
