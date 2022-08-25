Read full article on original website
Kansas Lottery announces approved platforms for sports betting
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Sports bettors in Kansas found out what options they’ll have on Sept. 1 following an announcement from the Kansas Lottery on Friday. After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering would have a soft launch Sept. 1 and a full opening for Sept. 8, a full list of partnerships between sportsbooks and casino has been published.
Missouri high school football gets underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri high school football kicks off the 2022 season Friday night. 810 Varsity released its rankings for the Kansas City metro area last week. Matchups throughout the Kansas City metro area are listed below. All kickoff times are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Blue...
Show-Me some football: High school football kicks off in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- High school football is back!. Teams on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area started their seasons on Friday. KCTV5 crews were at several games. You can view highlights from 11 of them above. Here were the scores of note from our area:
Schmitt leads Valentine in latest SLU/YouGov poll
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A poll released Friday morning has Eric Schmitt leading in the Missouri U.S. Senate race. The poll asked 900 likely Missouri voters about the Senate race and other political issues that are facing Missouri. It was conducted by SLU/YouGov. In the race for the Missouri...
In battle of metro's top two preseason teams, Liberty North handles Lee's Summit North 17-7
It doesn't matter what the matchups are, the return of local Friday Night Lights always bring the juice. But in week one, we get blessed with arguably the two best teams in the city facing each other in week one. It doesn't matter what the matchups are, the return of...
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the 2019 Sylvan Pontoon he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and Favian Estrada, 31, were ejected when the boat crashed.
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
