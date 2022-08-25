ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KCTV 5

Kansas Lottery announces approved platforms for sports betting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Sports bettors in Kansas found out what options they’ll have on Sept. 1 following an announcement from the Kansas Lottery on Friday. After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering would have a soft launch Sept. 1 and a full opening for Sept. 8, a full list of partnerships between sportsbooks and casino has been published.
KCTV 5

Missouri high school football gets underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri high school football kicks off the 2022 season Friday night. 810 Varsity released its rankings for the Kansas City metro area last week. Matchups throughout the Kansas City metro area are listed below. All kickoff times are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Blue...
KCTV 5

Schmitt leads Valentine in latest SLU/YouGov poll

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A poll released Friday morning has Eric Schmitt leading in the Missouri U.S. Senate race. The poll asked 900 likely Missouri voters about the Senate race and other political issues that are facing Missouri. It was conducted by SLU/YouGov. In the race for the Missouri...
KCTV 5

Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the 2019 Sylvan Pontoon he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and Favian Estrada, 31, were ejected when the boat crashed.
KCTV 5

Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
