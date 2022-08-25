Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stabbing brother during argument

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rakim Beck, 24, has been found guilty of domestic battery after attacking his brother with a knife.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Beck attacked his brother after an argument on April 18, resulting in multiple wounds and hospitalization.

Beck was found guilty of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery in a jury trial.

Beck is set to be sentenced on September 29th, 2022.

