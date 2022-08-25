Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Police investigating shots fired along 9th St. NW
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were called out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28, for a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Street NW. Witnesses are said to have heard gun shots and a vehicle was hit. No injuries have been reported. The Charlottesville Police Department is...
First responders urge community to wear seatbelts after two fatal Virginia crashes
Local first responders across the Richmond area are urging members of the public to use their seatbelts whenever they're on the road. This push comes after Virginia State Police investigate two fatal car crashes this week which both people who passed away from the accidents were not wearing their seatbelts.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash late Saturday night
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one person dead. The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane at around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road. The car then overcorrected and overturned.
Augusta Free Press
Lexington man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday at 10:10 p.m. on Spring Branch Road, one-tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane in Rockbridge County. A...
WDBJ7.com
Child shot in Lynchburg released from hospital; potential witness sought
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl who was shot at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg (3145 Campbell Avenue) Tuesday night has been released from a hospital and is expected to fully recover from her injuries, according to police. She had been shot as a passenger in a van...
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
WSET
Structure fire on Fifth Street burned part of a well-known landmark
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., the structure on Fifth Street was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. "It definitely has become like a landmark," Rachel Stevens said. "Like you...
cbs19news
Virginia State Police asking the public for assistance finding missing Orange County elderly male
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Virginia State Police is asking the public for assistance in looking for an elderly Orange County male. Orange County police are looking for Kobus Forie, a 71-year-old white male. He is 6'1 and weighs 200 LBS. He has blue eyes and is bald. He...
WDBJ7.com
Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
Three teens seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police are investigating after three teens were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County north of Harrisonburg.
cbs19news
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
WHSV
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
theriver953.com
VFW scam in Page County
The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Missing Louisa County man believed to be endangered
The sheriff's office said Thomas Michael Grogan was last heard from by his friends on Aug. 22. Grogan is considered to be endangered due to him not taking his medications.
Augusta Free Press
‘A shame:’ Majority of county board members continue to vote against police body cameras
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Should the county buy body cameras for Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies?. “It’s a shame because the normality of this issue is not one of division,” Augusta County Supervisor Scott Seaton said. He said...
WHSV
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
NBC12
Woman found not guilty, works to clear record after being charged with stealing from Wegman’s using self-checkout
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Louisa County mother is working to clear her record after being charged and found not guilty of stealing from a grocery store self check out. Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply forgot to scan a few items in 2021. Groome says she did not realize until she was later served a warrant for larceny.
timesvirginian.com
Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
