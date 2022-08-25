ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

Police investigating shots fired along 9th St. NW

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were called out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28, for a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Street NW. Witnesses are said to have heard gun shots and a vehicle was hit. No injuries have been reported. The Charlottesville Police Department is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash late Saturday night

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one person dead. The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane at around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road. The car then overcorrected and overturned.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

VFW scam in Page County

The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
CULPEPER, VA
WHSV

Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC12

Woman found not guilty, works to clear record after being charged with stealing from Wegman’s using self-checkout

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Louisa County mother is working to clear her record after being charged and found not guilty of stealing from a grocery store self check out. Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply forgot to scan a few items in 2021. Groome says she did not realize until she was later served a warrant for larceny.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA

