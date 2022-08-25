ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rowdies Hosting Nonprofit Night for Tampa Bay Watch This Weekend

This weekend, you can enjoy a Rowdies game and give back to a great cause at the same time! It's Nonprofit Night on Saturday, August 27 and a portion of the proceeds benefits Tampa Bay Watch. Tampa Bay Watch is dedicated to fostering healthy Tampa Bay waterways through community-driven restoration...
TAMPA, FL
Forecast: Showers and storms, locally heavy rain

Widespread showers and storms are expected again today. It won't rain all day, but anticipate a high risk for those scattered storms to return. Locally heavy rain is expected, and we've seen anywhere from 4-8" of rain in the last few years. That could lead to some flooding over the next week.
ENVIRONMENT
