Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
Rowdies Hosting Nonprofit Night for Tampa Bay Watch This Weekend
This weekend, you can enjoy a Rowdies game and give back to a great cause at the same time! It's Nonprofit Night on Saturday, August 27 and a portion of the proceeds benefits Tampa Bay Watch. Tampa Bay Watch is dedicated to fostering healthy Tampa Bay waterways through community-driven restoration...
ABC Action News
Forecast: Showers and storms, locally heavy rain
Widespread showers and storms are expected again today. It won't rain all day, but anticipate a high risk for those scattered storms to return. Locally heavy rain is expected, and we've seen anywhere from 4-8" of rain in the last few years. That could lead to some flooding over the next week.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Partly sunny skies with sct'd PM storms
Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see some sct'd storms around during the afternoon with the heaviest coverage later this evening near the coast.
ABC Action News
Forecast: More widespread showers and storms this week
Showers and storms continue this week, and locally heavy rain is likely. This could lead to more localized flooding issues in areas that have picked up significant rain over the last 2-5 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC Action News
Forecast: Another round of showers and storms Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday and into much of next week. Localized flooding is possible where the heaviest rain falls given how much rain we've seen over the last week.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Showers and storms this weekend
Expect another round of showers and storms today and tomorrow. Rain chances are up to 70% for the weekend with highs around 90.
Comments / 0