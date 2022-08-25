ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Sunday Sports Wrap: SCSU Volleyball Off To Scorching Start

(KNSI) – College Volleyball. The St. Cloud State Huskies Women’s Volleyball Team opened up its season at Halenbeck Hall on Friday and Saturday, breezing through the St. Cloud State Invitational. The ninth-ranked hosts went 4-0, dropping a lone set in its last matchup of the weekend against Ashland University.
