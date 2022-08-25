ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Snapper Season in Federal Waters to Close September 2, 2022

The private recreational angler red snapper season in federal waters will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 2. Anglers may continue to harvest up to 4 red snapper per day with a 15-inch minimum length limit from Texas state waters. Under an agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department...
