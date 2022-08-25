Read full article on original website
Red Snapper Season in Federal Waters to Close September 2, 2022
The private recreational angler red snapper season in federal waters will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 2. Anglers may continue to harvest up to 4 red snapper per day with a 15-inch minimum length limit from Texas state waters. Under an agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department...
Paxton Releases Advisory Clarifying the Law: Public Schools Cannot Impose Mandates as the New School Year Begins
Attorney General Paxton issued an advisory for the start of the new school year, reminding Texas public schools that mask mandates continue to be prohibited, pursuant to Governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38. Attorney General Paxton has been steadfast in his defense of the Governor’s order. He will continue to...
